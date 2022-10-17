Monday Morning Optimist: an awful game that was almost fun

Welcome back after a brief, news-fueled hiatus from the Monday Morning Optimist. The firing of Matt Rhule last week changed a lot of things, including our plans for this very space. We were prepared to lay this column to rest after a thirteen-year run because there was no hope for the Carolina Panthers.

Then, David Tepper finally pulled the plug on his Rhule period. That was a level of self awareness we had feared lost. That it wasn’t is reason enough to keep soldiering on in the spirit of optimism for the home team.

This week may seem difficult to find optimism, after the Panthers worst loss of the season both on and off the field. The biggest hit for the Panthers was the unbelievable run of injuries in the second half against the Rams yesterday.

They were already down the likes of Jeremy Chinn (hamstring), Jaycee Horn (hip), and Frankie Luvu (shoulder) on defense. They finished the day without Donte Jackson (ankle), CJ Henderson (neck), and Cory Littleton (groin). Littleton had been putting together quite the game in Luvu’s absence as well.

We don’t yet know how long term any of those injuries are going to be, but the offense made it clear yesterday that any success this team finds in 2022 will be entirely the responsibility of the defensive side of the ball.

It was a tough outing for interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game. This week we’re going to turn things around a little bit and start with what I didn’t like because ending on what I liked this week, of all weeks, feels important. Oh, and no, we’re not talking more about Robbie’s little tantrum here. Petulance isn’t worth the e-ink.

What I didn’t like

Ben McAdoo

It’s one thing to get sunk by turnovers, it’s another entirely to never float because you won’t let the quarterback throw the ball beyond the line of scrimmage or in anyway over the middle of the field. Ineffective screens and swing passes were never going to get the Panthers anywhere. There is a chance that game plan came straight from the mouth of Wilks, but I have trouble believing that. Wilks preached change, not regression.

NFL TEAM TIERS



THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS HAVE A TOP 30 DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/EKLwR6gxn2 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 16, 2022

It’s hard to see what benefit the current offensive coaching staff provides to this team. I know there isn’t a quarterback worth the name on the roster, but I haven’t seen an ounce of creativity trying to disguise that fact. Boo.

What I liked

Cory Littleton

Littelton led the team yesterday with ten tackles, half a sack, and one quarterback hit. The next man up philosophy at Haason Reddick’s old spot is bearing fruit and proving depth that the Panthers hardly thought they had.

Am I preaching that the roster has promise for the next head coach again? Yes. Because it matters for both attracting a quality head coach and for giving that coach a decent shot at success. And also because depth elsewhere on the roster is the only balm we get until they find a quarterback.

Steve Wilks’ challenge

Our new coach moved to 0-4 on his career after losing a challenge that I will go to my grave contesting (or forget about by the time I go to bed). That ball was not a catch and I approve of a coach willing to burn a timeout to prove it.

I don’t trust a coach who is good at challenges because I am becoming superstitious in my old age. Oh, and Jerricho Cotchery would like a word with these refs.

Fun

The Panthers didn’t win, but they sure as hell teased us with that opening field goal drive. While it turned out to be the most offense the team would generate all day, the very idea of Christian McCaffrey dragging a team down the field felt new again. We hadn’t seen it all season. We’re six games in and we haven’t really seen anything all season.

That one drive was enough to buy my hope until midway through the third quarter. I didn’t buy in because I wanted to or because I thought it was a good idea. I bought in because, for the first time since Sam Darnold turned into a pumpkin, I didn’t know what was going to come next. That was fun, even if only for a moment.

Getting any juice back in the fans was always going to be step one. After that, there are just two steps left to sending our spirits soaring. First, they have to hire a head coach who isn’t Sean Payton. Then, they have to finally find a good quarterback after this long series of gourd quarterbacks. One moment of fun makes that feel more doable today than it did last week.