Panthers open as 10-point underdogs at home against the Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers lost their 5th game of the 2022 season against the Rams in another “hey offense, can you score some points?” game, 24-10. Now the team is probably a safe bet to lose in the sportsbooks for the foreseeable future. The over/under is currently set at 41 points, as they report as 10 point underdogs in a return to Charlotte against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers are coming out of a terrible set of circumstances, with Baker Mayfield currently dealing with a high ankle sprain, P.J. Walker left Sunday’s game as part of the NFL concussion protocol, leaving practice squad QB Jacob Eason manning the ship. However, all hope may not be lost. Sam Darnold’s timeline for a return may happen to slide into this week, meaning the offense will potentially try to work its way around the 4th quarterback of the season in only 7 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reeling off a 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting them at 3-3 and keeping the NFC South wide open despite all attempts by the rest of the teams to knock themselves out of contention. If Carolina is really serious about righting the ship behind Steve Wilks (rather than tanking), this is the game they have to win. Carolina has yet to defeat them since Tom Brady came to town.

