Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room

Interim head coach Steve Wilks has had his first big moment of discipline with the Carolina Panthers: he sent an emotionally erratic Robbie Anderson to the locker room after multiple outbursts aimed at his wide receievers coach, Joe Daily.

The Panthers offense has been struggling mightily today. They are currently in the fourth quarter of a game where their last first down came late in the first quarter. Anderson’s frustration likely stems from not having received a single target in a game whose offensive plan seems to be to hide back up quarterback PJ Walker as much as possible.

Anderson was the only offense the Panthers had through the air in the first game when he hauled in five receptions for 102 yards. He has totaled only eight receptions for 104 yards in four games since.

Expect him to be traded for peanuts by close of business Monday, if Scott Fitterer doesn’t make it happen Sunday tonight.