Panthers 10 Rams 24: Offense fails to show up in Wilks debut game as interim HC

The Carolina Panthers kicked off their Steve Wilks period with a bad loss. Bad enough that I am sorry for any of you who set aside time on your Sunday afternoon to watch. The team was present and fighting, but the offense failed to generate anything close to a competitive gameplan. The easiest way to convey their ineptitude is to point out they went 41:03 of game time between first downs.

Everything began optimistically with an uncharacteristic field goal drive by their offense on the opening possession. The Los Angeles Rams have a relatively stout defense and the Panthers did nothing unusual in their offense—unless you count actually advancing the ball and converting on one third down attempt as unusual.

The rest of the first quarter was spent trading punts.

It took until well into the second quarter for the Rams to show any life on offense. Keyed by back-to-back big catches by Cooper Kupp, the Rams drove down 73 yards down the field in a 13-play, eight minute drive for a touchdown.

Donte Jackson got beat right off the snap and allowed Allen Robinson to catch a TD on the fade route. Rams lead 7-3 — Cat Scratch Reader (@CatScratchReadr) October 16, 2022

The Rams led at the half, 7-3.

Carolina punted the ball back after their ensuing possession to the Rams, who were attempting to score again with 2:35 left on the clock in the half. Instead, Matt Stafford threw an interception to Donte Jackson. Jackson returned the ball 30 yards for a touchdown.

The Panthers led at the half 10-7.

Derek Brown stopped the Rams opening possession of the second half with a big sack on third down. The teams traded punts before the Rams uncorked another long scoring drive, this time a penalty-fueled affair that resulted in a field goal to tie the game.

The Panthers following possession was a quick three-and-out. In two possessions in the third quarter so far, PJ Walker and company produced 11-yards and zero first downs.

The real stories on offense so far are not entirely about the current quarterback situation. Almost zero production in this game has occured in the absence of Christian McCaffrey, whose 14 touches for 101 yards accounts for 78% of the Panthers total yardage on the day. Meanwhile, Robbie Anderson has been pulled from the game after loudly disagreeing with his position coach on the sideline. Look for the terms of his trade to be announced shortly.

On the defensive side, Keith Taylor put together some disappointing tape in relief of an injured Donte Jackson. His play specifically helped the Rams on the touchdown scoring play of their next drive to send the Rams into the fourth quarter with a 17-10 lead.

The Panthers secondary is now without Jeremy Chinn, Jaycee Horn, Jackson, and Stantley Thomas-Oliver. The team is also missing Frankie Luvu to injury this week. Combine that with the fact that the offense hasn’t gotten a first down since their second drive of the first quarter and you have a tired and undermanned defense giving what it can. It’s just that there isn’t much more to give.

The Rams ate another five minutes out of the fourth quarter with a 10 play, 61-yard touchdown drive to put this game out of reach of even another defensive touchdown at 24-10.

The Panthers did earn a first down for the first time in six possessions on their next attempt, but they still punted after four plays. This game has been over since the Rams first score in the second half. I hope you are reading this because you didn’t watch it.

CJ Henderson was also been reported with a concussion during that last possession. The Panthers came close to venturing into the stands soon in search of volunteers to play corner for the remaining minutes of this game. Cory Littleton, who played well in place of Luvu left the game shortly thereafter with a groin injury.

The Panthers subbed in Jacob Eason at quarterback for the following drive, they said that Walker was being evaluated for a head injury. Christian McCaffrey almost immediately took a short check down pass for a huge 49-yard gain. This was easily the most offense the Panthers had all day. A few plays later and the Panthers were at first and goal for the first time. Unfortunately, Eason’s pass was intercepted in the end zone. That effectively ended the game as the Panthers, down 14 points, had one timeout to stop the Rams with only 2:20 left on the clock.

The final score was 24-10 and the Panthers need to figure out just how wounded their defense is before deciding what, if anything, they can do about their constantly worsening offense.