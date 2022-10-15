Panthers vs Rams: Three story lines to watch

Welcome to the inaugural kickoff of the Steve Wilks era for the Carolina Panthers. The Los Angeles Rams at their house is an intriguing test for Wilks first game as Panthers head coach. The reigning Super Bowl Champions, having stumbled out of the gate on the season, will neither be push overs nor overconfident. They are well coached and experienced. Neither of those are things that you could say about the Panthers so far this season.

We already know that the Panthers are going to fight for Wilks. He has long standing relationships with most of the veteran leadership in that locker room. These are guys that love him and want to see him succeed. That makes this effectively Week 1 for a brand new Panthers team. Just like in the real Week 1, we only know so much about this team and are more watching for big ideas that might form into specific trends or stories as this team progresses.

For example, Wilks fired former defensive coordinator Phil Snow in favor of his own longtime assistant, Al Holcomb. Wilks also told the press earlier this week that he had several changes in mind for the offense and that Ben McAdoo had been receptive to those changes. We’ll see what that means in time. For now, here’s what I’m watching for in Week 6:

Defense

This is a very general thing to watch but it is incredibly important to Wilks future with the Panthers. Snow wasn’t fired because his defense wasn’t good. He was fired because Wilks wants to do something different with this defense. It has a lot of new pieces since the last time Wilks was here, learning defense under Ron Rivera. Are we going to see more of Ron’s multiple front/passive zone concepts or something new entirely?

We know Holcomb is going to be calling the plays, just like they had it set up when he was Wilks’ defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals. How he does and whether or not Wilks takes back playcalling if the Panthers struggle will be major factors in evaluating Wilks as a potential full time hire.

The other factor to keep in mind here is health. Frankie Luvu, Jaycee Horn, and CJ Henderson are all questionable to play on Sunday with injuries, while Stantley Thomas-Oliver is out. Updated: Luvu and Henderson are still officially questionable but Horn has been downgraded to out and Thomas-Oliver has been sent to injured reserve. Even if all three of those guys play, health could be a factor in their performance and snap counts. This seems to indicate that Luvu and Henderson will play in at least a limited capacity. This has the potential to muddy any evaluation of Wilks first week.

Offense

Yeah, we’re staying big picture here. Between the vague promise of changes that McAdoo was receptive to and PJ Walker’s first start of the season, there is going to be a whole lot to juggle here. I’m looking for the basics, though. Are receivers open? Can Walker throw the ball past the line of scrimmage? Is there any rhyme or reason to McCaffrey’s usage.

I’m not expecting there to be a night and day difference between what we saw with Baker Mayfield and what we’re going to see with Walker. Odds are we’ll see a streamlined playbook that may lead to a more efficient offense until the Rams make adjustments. If we do see a big change from the last five weeks then I’m going to have a lot more questions. Namely, why didn’t they fire Rhule sooner? Wait, I already have that question. Moving on.

Coaching

Keeping in the theme of vaguely big story lines, I’m actually interested in Wilks specific performance as a coach on Sunday. ‘Is his team prepared?’ is a question referencing Wilks as a coach Monday through Saturday. I’m less interested in that topic this week because it was a crazy week in Charlotte. It’ll be hard to draw conclusions if the Panthers come out flat or over zealous on Sunday.

I’m watching to see how Wilks does with clock management, in-game adjustments, and on fourth down/field goal decision points. This game is going to establish our baseline expectations for who he is as a coach. The rest of the season gets to be him competing against the opinions formed in this game—either to overcome or live up to them.

Moreso than success with a roster that he didn’t build, how he makes decisions with that roster may have a huge bearing on Wilks ability to earn the full time gig as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.