Week 6 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 6 is here and all eyes a few people are watching California as the resurgent extant Carolina Panthers look to continue their since-Monday winning streak be present and accounted for against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Elsewhere around the league, the now 2-4 Washington Commanders picked up a narrow win on Thursday Night Football, the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders and the 1-4 Detroit Lions are on a bye, and the 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is technically an article sharing our staff picks for every game on the Week 6 NFL schedule, but we know what you really want: an eye on the Panthers eventual competition in the 2023 NFL Head Coach Sweepstakes. All you have to keep track of this week is how well the Bucs perform against the Steelers. How safe is Mike Tomlin’s job? How quickly would David Tepper hire him to the Panthers if Pittsburgh tossed him by the side of the turnpike? The answers to these questions and many more will not be answered in this space.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.