Panthers vs Rams Week 6 preview: 5 questions with Turf Show Times

The Carolina Panthers are traveling to sunny, southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a Week 6 match up for the NFL that also happens to be the first week of Steve Wilks tenure as interim head coach. He couldn’t have asked for a tougher match up this week, as the Rams are a well coached team who have faced plenty of early season adversity. This isn’t an opponent who will be looking past the Panthers to weeks ahead.

To get an idea of what has gone wrong so far for the Rams, what might go right for them this weekend, and which assistant coaches Panthers fans should be keeping an eye on for future head coach interviews, I spoke with Evan Craig of Turf Show Times. Read on to find out why the Panthers, shockingly, probably won’t have a shot at Sean McVay himself at the end of this season.

The Rams offense is uncharacteristically struggling this season. Offensive line injuries and inefficiencies in the running game are the main culprits, but what, specifically, is slowing the Rams down this season?

Gosh, this is such a loaded question but I’d have to say a lack of complementary football and play calling. The Rams are having such a hard time getting anything going and can’t finish drives like we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in LA during Stafford’s first year. It also doesn’t help that they’ve played three of the best defenses in football while they’ve been going through their little funk (Bills, 49ers, Cowboys). Still, that shouldn’t be an excuse for why they continue to stink it up week in and week out.

This unit needs a boost of some kind and it’s not coming internally. Most of Rams faithful have been begging the front office to make some kind of move before the trade deadline. They have to address the O-line. That is what will make or break their chances for the rest of the season. Running back is an option too since neither of the top options they have will cut it in the long haul. I hope Les Snead understands this too as the Cowboys game should’ve been the final straw regarding mediocre football in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the defense has been keeping the Rams in a lot of games thus far. Who, besides Aaron Donald, gets credit for that?

Ernest Jones has been really strong in his sophomore campaign. He’s becoming a star before our very eyes and it’s clear that his partnering with All-Pro Bobby Wagner has worked wonders for his young career. Wagner has also had a decent start to the season as well. He may not be the same player he was back in his Seattle days but his presence alone has been enough to shore up a position that has long been a weakness in the McVay era. Another player who deserves more credit is safety Nick Scott, best remembered for getting stiff-armed into another dimension by Josh Allen in the opener. What the memesters fail to see is that Scott forced two of the Bills’ four turnovers in that game. He might have occasional tackling issues but overall he’s been solid.

If you haven’t heard, the Panthers are in the market for a shiny new head coach. Which assistant coaches on the Los Angeles sideline should our fans be keeping an eye on Sunday? Any chance McVay is tired of the traffic and low humidity in southern California?

If Sean McVay wasn’t lured away by all the broadcasting offers he was getting, I have a hard time believing the Panthers would be able to get him, no matter how tempting their talent is. But I figure F it, why not shoot your shot Panthers? You only live once after all.

Personally, there aren’t really any quality assistant coaches that should be catching any eyes. Both Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen and Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris are the most likely candidates but have drawn the ire of LA fans. McVay calls the plays but Coen has done nothing to get Allen Robinson involved or other pass catchers besides Kupp and Higbee. Don’t get me started on their anemic run game either. I figure that’s not all on him based on the poor O-line play and personnel. Good coaches need to work with what they have and Coen isn’t there yet.

As for Morris, I feel criticisms of him are a little ridiculous. He has a knack for drawing up strong gameplans and last year’s Super Bowl run is proof of that. Could LA’s defense be better than how they’re playing right now? Of course, there’s always room for improvement but he’s done a fairly good job with what he’s been given. If there’s a future head coach on this roster, Morris is the most likely and he deserves another chance. I don’t know whether he’ll get one as teams are breaking their necks trying to find the next Sean Mcvay.

Matthew Stafford hasn’t exactly been playing above the deficiencies on the Rams roster. Did last year’s Super Bowl win conclude his bargain with the devil, returning him to mere mortal status, or are the offensive line woes in LA just that serious?

If selling your soul to the devil is what got him out away from the Lions and a shiny new Super Bowl ring, I think Stafford should be able to sleep comfortably at night for the rest of his mortal existence.

I’ve been wondering if the Rams squeezed the best play out of him in the playoffs ever since the season opener because he just hasn’t looked good. I feel it’s unfair to put all the offensive issues on him. The offensive line woes have been this serious. It’s stripped any kind of balanced gameplan away from him because LA can’t run the ball. I also believe these issues are why he may be zeroing in on Kupp and Higbee more frequently than Robinson or any other receiver. He only has limited time to pass so he’s going to pass to the guys he trusts more. Given ARob is new and hasn’t been able to establish any kind of rapport with the QB so far, I can possibly attribute that to the O-line more than anything.

Or Robinson is truly washed up but I think I’ll save that painful discussion for another time.

As 9-point home favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, are the Rams looking at a struggling Panthers team, with a first week, interim head coach, as a “get right” game? Or are they too shaken by their rocky start to have that kind of confidence?

They can’t look at this Panthers game as anything but a “get right” game. If they were to go into their bye at 2-4, their playoff chances would be on life support since their schedule gets tougher from here on out. Their confidence doesn’t appear to be shaken. There’s understandably been a great deal of frustration from vets who haven’t dealt with adversity like this under McVay but to say they’ll lay down and die would be uncharacteristic of this squad.

That’s not to say they should overlook the Panthers. Carolina has a talented team and has enough at their disposal for a possible upset. However, I feel very certain that the Rams should take care of business. If they don’t their season is likely over since a 2-4 going against a brutal second-half schedule will be too much to overcome.