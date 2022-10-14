Panthers Reacts results, Week 6: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers lost their fourth game of the 2022 season when they fell 37-15 to the 49ers in Week 5. The next day, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule and appointed defensive backs coach Steve Wilks as the interim head coach. I assumed that parting ways with Rhule would brighten the mood of Panthers fans despite the 1-4 record, so a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to avoid a three-game losing streak in Week 6 against the Rams.

The results are now in, and thanks to the team’s decision to part ways with Rhule, fan confidence has jumped back up to a semi-respectable 52 percent. That’s a 48-point rise from last week’s result, but it’s still down from the 84 percent result we got before the season began.

I’m not really surprised to see the number climb back up. Fans had lost all their confidence that Rhule was the right man for the job, so the team deciding to make a change was expected to bring a little confidence back. The decision to name Wilks the interim coach may not work out, and whoever is hired to be the full time head coach next season may also be a bust, but at the moment a little more than half of our fans are confident that something positive will happen, and that’s really all you can ask for at this stage.

Regarding the head coaching search, we also asked you if you would like to see the Panthers make a run at former Saints head coach Sean Payton. I was a bit surprised to see the result of this question, as only 31 percent of you said yes.

I’m wondering if fans just can’t get over hating him since he coached the Saints for so long, or if fans believe that Drew Brees was the biggest factor in their success when they were both in New Orleans. Either way, I expected the number to be somewhere between 50 and 75 percent in favor, so I was genuinely surprised to see that less than one-third of our fans want the Panthers to go in that direction.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you more confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you want the Panthers to hire Sean Payton? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

