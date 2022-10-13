‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 6 Picks, powered by Tallysight

The 2-3 Chicago Bears are taking on the 1-4 Washington Commanders in what is likely to be an incredibly mediocre game. Maybe the brightest side of this contest is that we aren’t exporting it to London or Mexico City in an effort to hoodwink foreign audiences into following under performing teams.

If you do intend to watch, maybe you can find some nostalgia in watching what may well be another game that puts Ron Rivera over the edge to getting fired. I personally wouldn’t take joy in it, but there is a semblance of poetry to him being freshly on the market when the Panthers themselves are newly looking for the services of an “experienced” head coach.

