Why the Panthers should give a former head coach a second chance

Not all failures are created equal in the NFL. Fans of the Carolina Panthers are acutely aware of this after watching two separate regimes fall in a three year period. Nobody is accusing Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule of having the same story. Plenty of coaches catch lightning in a bottle on their way to a top job in the NFL and plenty of them find that success shockingly hard to sustain. But there is also a history of coaches succeeding when given that all to rare second chance.

Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks was once laughing stock Pete Carroll of the New England Patriots. Bill Belichik of the New England Patriots once flamed out of the Cleveland Browns. These are proof that it is possible to learn from your mistakes and step past them in this league.

The Carolina Panthers are desperate for two things that any successful second chance hire would bring to the table: experience and self awareness. I’m not going to sit here and proclaim one candidate that is available in the 2023 hiring pool as the best possible candidate, but the likelihood that a good candidate will be somebody who has experience with both success and adversity in the NFL is high. That sounds like a former head coach who has worked his way back into the conversation to me.

Here is a short list of guys who fit that bill:

Many of these guys have expanded their former network of coaches, sought out new ideas, and found success by both sticking to their roots in coaching philosophies and growing with the game through the years. Some have only recently left their former head coaching gigs but still have earned respect for doing a lot with a little for one example or for coaching Drew Brees for 15 years for another.

Why are they almost all defensive guys?

I don’t know, but it certainly got me curious while compiling that list. For what it is worth, Ben McAdoo is the only former head coach currently serving as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

We’ll give you profiles on each of these guys and more as the weeks of this coaching search start to build. They all have pros and cons worth dissecting. But for right now, for the first week after letting Rhule go, the best thing for the Panthers to do is not hem their conversation in by just ranking names. That often turns into a popularity contest and is, in part, how they ended up eating meatballs in Rhule’s living room.

First things need to come first, and here that is identifying what you actually want out of a coach. Test that idea against these candidates instead of just chasing people who talk fast. Learn from the process. They may hire a name off this list. They may end up hiring a longtime assistant/first time head coach from elsewhere in the NFL, but they won’t be sorry for spending time talking to the guys who have been there before.