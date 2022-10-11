 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keep Sounding: The Panthers fire Matt Rhule

An audio account of our opinions on the Matt Rhule firing.

By Jonathan DeLong
new

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, which is stealing all the headlines from any play on the field. We discuss that heavily with a sprinkling of talk about the 49ers game from the weekend and a preview of the upcoming tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.

  • A 1 minute recap of the Panthers loss to the San Francisco 49ers since no one cares about that anymore with the subsequent off field news
  • Our thoughts on the firing of Matt Rhule
  • The timing of the firing, what it means for the team going forward
  • Jonathan has another annoying take complaining about sports fans
  • The decision to let Phil Snow go along with Rhule
  • Along with all this, Baker Mayfield is injured, so it’s PJ Walker time
  • What the coaching turmoil means about the future of Panthers star players
  • Preview of the Panthers against the Los Angeles Cooper Kupps
  • How the Panthers can steal a win in a sneaky upset spot
  • Score predictions and record updates

LINK TO SHOW

