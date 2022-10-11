Keep Sounding: The Panthers fire Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, which is stealing all the headlines from any play on the field. We discuss that heavily with a sprinkling of talk about the 49ers game from the weekend and a preview of the upcoming tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.
- A 1 minute recap of the Panthers loss to the San Francisco 49ers since no one cares about that anymore with the subsequent off field news
- Our thoughts on the firing of Matt Rhule
- The timing of the firing, what it means for the team going forward
- Jonathan has another annoying take complaining about sports fans
- The decision to let Phil Snow go along with Rhule
- Along with all this, Baker Mayfield is injured, so it’s PJ Walker time
- What the coaching turmoil means about the future of Panthers star players
- Preview of the Panthers against the Los Angeles Cooper Kupps
- How the Panthers can steal a win in a sneaky upset spot
- Score predictions and record updates
