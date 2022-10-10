Monday Night Football Week 5 picks, powered by Tallysight

Despite the Carolina Panthers chewing up the headlines with their coaching changes, it turns out there is still football left to be played in Week 5. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in a prime time divisional battle. Kansas City is on top of the AFC West and the Raiders are surprising bottom dwellers looking to punch above their weight.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Not a lot of intrigue here. We all have more confidence in the better quarterback than we do in the struggling first year head coach. I wonder where that came from. Aren’t you glad that the Panthers never hired Josh McDaniels either?