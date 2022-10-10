Panthers fire DC Snow as well

The Carolina Panthers continue to remake their staff in the wake of former head coach Matt Rhule’s departure. Rhule’s long time assistant Phil Snow has been fired as well.

Sources: #Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been fired. So not just Matt Rhule, but his defensive coordinator, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Snow’s defense was the only thing watchable about this team over the past year and a half, so his departure isn’t exactly as welcome as Rhule’s. That doesn’t make it a surprise, however. Snow has been Rhule’s defensive coordinator since 2013 and they have been coaching together off and on since 2001.

There was a question of whether or not Snow would stick out the season for the sake of his players but that question has been taken off the table. The language in the report (fired) suggests that the departure wasn’t Snow’s choice.

With his subordinate Steve Wilks being promoted to interim head coach, we’ll finally get a chance to test the talent on this defense away from the coach who designed it. Snow built a lighter-than-usual front seven in an effort to keep up with the quick and pass heavy offenses that other teams are capable of running successfully. I’m looking forward to seeing how successful these guys can be with new leadership.