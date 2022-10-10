What should Panthers fans expect this week?

Updated: The Panthers fired Matt Rhule today after all. Patience is one thing, but Tepper chose not to wait for the inevitable after all. I’ll leave the rest of this article as it was published, for more on the firing of Rhule please check our coverage here.

The Carolina Panthers are one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. One of four 1-4 teams, they are currently in a fierce competition for the top pick in the 2023 draft and will clearly not be the only team actively searching for a new head coach during the 2022 season.

For the moment, Matt Rhule is still the head coach of this team. That could change between my typing the final period and hitting publish, but I’m expecting everything to happen tomorrow at the earliest. The decision to fire Rhule is only going to come from team owner David Tepper. Some teams have a power structure where the head coach reports to the general manager, but Rhule was given an extraordinary amount of organizational power when he was lured to the Carolinas. This is Tepper’s call.

Tepper is known for being bold in his business dealings. Whether taking huge risks on the stock market or mysteriously backing out of public-private real estate ventures, his actions are big. They also are not rushed. We can look at how he has treated both Rhule and Ron Rivera as the establishment of a pattern.

Rivera was fired on Tuesday December 3rd, 2019. He was 5-7 on the 2019 season and had gone 11-5 and 7-9 in the two seasons prior. Panthers fans were almost as tired of him as they are now of Rhule.

Rivera, for the record, is also on the hot seat with the 1-4 Washington Commanders. A to-remain-nameless sportsbook even sent me an e-mail this week with his name included in the top five odds to be named Panthers head coach next season.

Back to the Panthers, Rhule would have to bring about multiple levels of miracles to have a 5-7 record twelve weeks into this season. Five matches his win total from each of his previous two seasons and he currently has the Panthers standing at 1-4. His dismissal is expected to be a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’.

It could well happen today, but Tepper does have his habits. He habitually met with Rivera on Tuesdays and he has kept that schedule with Rhule. Rivera was fired on a Tuesday and it seems likely that he could keep that tradition here, as well.

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave Rhule dangling for another week or two. There isn’t competition yet for head coaching candidates and the stands at Bank of America Stadium could hardly be emptier than they were yesterday. With the Panthers on the road to Los Angeles this week, there may well be an intention to give the interim head coach (my money is on Steve Wilks) a home game to settle into their new role. The earliest opportunity for that would be next week, a Week 7 divisional match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Matt Rhule be coaching college next year? Yes. Will he be available to interview for jobs this afternoon? I wouldn’t bet on it. You’re going to have to ride a little longer on the ‘why am I wasting my time on this team’ train before there is anything new or even remotely enjoyable happens.