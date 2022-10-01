Keep Sounding: Panthers beat the Saints, Cardinals preview

The Carolina Panthers finally won a game after three hundred-something days without one. The last time they won? On the road against an Arizona Cardinals team that at the time was the best team in the NFL. We talk about last week’s win and look ahead to Sunday’s tilt with the Cardinals. Topics:
- A summary of the Panthers win over the New Orleans Saints
- The defense looks legit, hopefully, but the offenses the Panthers have faced haven’t bene the toughest
- Is it time to start talking about a quarterback problem?
- The usage of Christian McCaffrey in the passing game
- Frankie Luvu breaking out like some podcasts predicted
- The Cardinals look good on paper but have been anything but so far this season
- The decimated Cardinals receiving corps and their lackluster run game
- Star studded injury reports for both teams
- Score predictions and an update on where we stand in Brian vs. Jon vs. random number generator
