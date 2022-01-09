 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 18 Sunday open game thread

Let’s watch and discuss Week 18’s early afternoon games.

By Bradley Smith
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Panthers don’t play until 4:25 p.m. ET today, but there’s still plenty of football to watch and discuss.

Below you will find the early games on today’s schedule, broken down by network. To see which games are available in your area, you can consult the coverage map here.

CBS

Steelers vs Ravens, 1 p.m. ET
Colts vs Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET
Titans vs Texans, 1 p.m. ET

FOX

Packers vs Lions, 1 p.m. ET
Bengals vs Browns, 1 p.m. ET
Washington vs Giants, 1 p.m. ET
Bears vs Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

