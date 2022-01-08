 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 18 Saturday open game thread

Let’s watch and discuss Week 18’s Saturday games.

By Bradley Smith
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL has two games on the schedule for us to watch and discuss today. You can view today’s slate of games below.

Chiefs vs Broncos

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)
Streaming: WatchESPN (tv login req.), ESPN+ (subscription req.)

Cowboys vs Eagles

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)
Streaming: WatchESPN (tv login req.), ESPN+ (subscription req.)

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

