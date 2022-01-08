NFL Week 18 Saturday open game thread

The NFL has two games on the schedule for us to watch and discuss today. You can view today’s slate of games below.
Chiefs vs Broncos
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)
Streaming: WatchESPN (tv login req.), ESPN+ (subscription req.)
Cowboys vs Eagles
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)
Streaming: WatchESPN (tv login req.), ESPN+ (subscription req.)
Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.
You know the drill.
This is now an open thread!
