The Carolina Panthers (5-11) take a trip to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4).

Let’s not sugarcoat: it’s probably going to be a tough day for the Panthers. The Bucs still boast an incredibly strong offense even with the Antonio Brown drama presumably behind them, and even without Chris Godwin’s services.

The Bucs also sport the NFL’s third best run defense, allowing just 91 yards per game.

The Panthers are in a free fall after losing six straight and, well, let’s just hope for some spark to end the season on a respectable note.

Anyways, let’s dive into how the Panthers could potentially fair against the Buccaneers defense.

Panthers offense

Yards per game: 297.8 (29th)

Pass yards per game: 189.5 (28th)

Rush yards per game: 108.3 (21st)

Points per game: 17.9 (28th)

The Panthers offense has now dipped under an average of 300 yards per game for the first time all year, good for third worst in the NFL. This is primarily due to their passing game, now fourth worst in the league averaging 189.5 yards.

I argue that the running game has been ‘respectable’ all season and I’m looking forward to seeing how it will improve next year with Chuba Hubbard’s rookie season under his belt, and presumably with a healthy Christian McCaffrey.

But as for Sunday’s game, it may be hard to expect any fireworks. I predict a 60-70 yard game out of Hubbard and the usual struggles through the air.

Note also that the Panthers placed left tackle Cam Erving and wide receiver Terrace Marshall on injured reserve.

On a statistical side note, Hubbard is 36 rush yards away from 600 on the year while Robby Anderson needs 31 yards to crack 500 on a largely disappointing campaign for the former New York Jet.

Buccaneers defense

Yards per game: 332.4 (14th)

Pass yards per game: 240.9 (22nd)

Rush yards per game: 91.4 (3rd)

Points per game: 21 (11th)

Turnovers: 27 (6th)

The Buccaneers defense’s weak link is undoubtedly their pass defense, currently sitting at 22nd in the NFL. As we’re all aware, this isn’t exactly the Panthers’ strong suit.

And while the Panthers have a reasonable run game at 108 yards per game, the stats do not bode well for them given how well Tampa’s run-stuffers play with the likes of Shaquil Barrett and interior lineman Vita Vea.

At linebacker Tampa Bay has a gem in the veteran former Nebraska Cornhusker, Lavonte David, currently graded as PFF’s sixth best linebacker this season.

Statistically, the speedster ‘backer Devin White has had a bigger season than David, leading the Bucs with 125 tackles. Barrett leads the team with 10 sacks while five different players have at least two interceptions.

The defense as a whole has forced 27 turnovers this year, good for sixth best in the NFL.

Overall match-up

Given what we’ve seen over the past five weeks, it’s very difficult to expect anything great out of the Panthers. That’s why I’m emphasizing “keeping it respectable.” We know the offense is actually capable of putting up points, as we’ve seen in games with both Sam Darnold and Cam Newton. The problem is that it simply isn’t consistent.

If the Panthers can keep the game close until the final whistle, I do feel like it can provide the fanbase with at least a sliver of optimism heading into the offseason. It’s just tough to foresee that for Sunday!

I am curious to see how Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians treats his starters if Tampa builds a solid lead into the second half. He may want to rest some of the starters, including Brady.