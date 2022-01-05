The Panthers are now 7.5-point underdogs to the Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers are on the road for the final game of the 2021 season for a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Panthers are expected to lose to a superior team as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Panthers as 7.5-point underdogs to Tampa. The over/under is currently set at 41.5 points.

The point spread hasn’t moved much from the opening line, which saw the Panthers as 9.5-point underdogs with a 42 point over/under total, but it has moved a bit in Carolina’s favor. It’s not really surprising to me that the Panthers are the underdogs in this one, but to be honest I’m a little surprised the line moved the direction it did. I figured the Panthers would be 14-point underdogs by the time kickoff rolled around (at 4:25 p.m. ET again, ugh).

The linesmakers may not have much faith in the Panthers this week, but because the NFC South is always an unpredictable train wreck I fully expect the Panthers to show up in Tampa Bay on Sunday and beat the Bucs to ruin the Panthers’ draft position (which is currently No. 6 overall, according to Tankathon). The Panthers seem to have a mantra of ruining quality draft position with meaningless wins “for the culture” when there’s nothing to play for, so don’t be surprised when it actually happens.

The Bucs have already clinched the NFC South title with a 12-4 record and are playing for playoff seeding. The Bucs have won two of their last three games, and defeated the Jets 28-24 last Sunday.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.