NFL power rankings: Media targets Panthers’ offensive line

It’s officially that time of the week: NFL power rankings. The Carolina Panthers (5-11) lost their sixth game in a row on Sunday, this time to the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for just 132 yards and a touchdown while the Saint defense sacked him seven times.

National media’s theme this week in assessing the Panther revolved around their offensive line after the seven-sack performance. But Darnold wasn’t completely off the hook either. No one on the offense really was, as has been the case for some time.

NBC Sports was perhaps most stinging this week when it wrote, “Remember when Matt Rhule was the NFL’s next great head coach? Things change fast when the losses pile up. It’s OK, he’ll find a cushy college landing spot after he’s jettisoned following the 2022 season.”

Aggregating several rankings, the Panthers come out to an average of No. 27 (last week: No. 27) in the 32-team NFL.

Let’s check out what outlets around the league are saying about the Panthers after Week 16:

NFL.com: No. 30 (was 30)

If the Panthers hoped Sam Darnold’s return to the lineup would pump some end-of-season optimism into the building, well, we’re not there yet. Darnold was under constant siege from a stout New Orleans front that piled up seven sacks and had no problem passing through Carolina’s turnstyle offensive line. Darnold started the game with nine consecutive completions, but he faded with the rest of the Panthers attack, culminating with an ugly game-sealing pick in the final minute of an 18-10 loss. Carolina needs a total upheaval of its offensive line before it makes any final judgement on the quarterback playing behind it.

NBC Sports: No. 27 (was 27)

Remember when Matt Rhule was the NFL’s next great head coach? Things change fast when the losses pile up. It’s OK, he’ll find a cushy college landing spot after he’s jettisoned following the 2022 season.

CBS Sports: No. 26 (was 26)

This thing went bad after a fast start to the season. The offensive line is as bad as any in the league, and it shows every week.

ESPN: No. 27 (was 27)

New Year’s resolution: Invest in an offensive line I’m not saying Sam Darnold is the answer at quarterback for the Panthers. I don’t think he is. But there’s no way to truly know considering how often he’s under duress. No quarterback should have to endure the lack of protection that Darnold has been under since joining the NFL, first with the New York Jets and now with Carolina. He has been sacked 2.67 times per game since 2018 and 3.3 times per game this season with the Panthers. No wonder he has been seeing “ghosts” since 2019. — David Newton

Sporting News: No. 27 (was 27)

The Panthers went back to Sam Darnold at QB with more disastrous results against a good defense on the road in New Orleans. Matt Rhule might survive into 2022, but he needs some big changes to be successful.

Pro Football Network: No. 27 (was 27)

The Panthers can’t find an offensive identity. They had one in Christian McCaffrey, but his availability has proven pesky. It doesn’t matter if it’s Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, or Phillip Walker under center – there is no offensive firepower. This week, the struggles were at least expected against a great New Orleans defense. However, there need to be wholesale changes to Carolina’s offensive line if they want to have any success. Matt Rhule’s job security after next season might be based on the decision he makes at QB heading into 2022. The Panthers can’t waste this talented young defense.

Yahoo! Sports: No. 28 (was 27)

Is there one positive out of this Panthers season? Brian Burns and Haason Reddick have each had good seasons rushing the quarterback. That might be it.

New York Post: No. 27 (was 27)

Sports Illustrated No. 27 (was 27)

Matt Rhule’s decision to cut ties with Joe Brady still feels strange, especially now that the Panthers are wilting on their way out of the 2021 season. A word of advice: If your best offensive player is a running back, you are no longer allowed to complain when the running back gets hurt. That happens to running backs. A lot. Good teams win anyway, just look at the No. 1 seed in the AFC right now.

DraftKings: No. 27 (was 26)

DraftKings has moved from subjective assessments to using spread differential. Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. The top of the rankings includes most of the really good teams and the bottom includes most of the really bad teams.

Czikk’s view: No. 28 (was 27)

NFL.com believes the Panthers are worse than the Lions and the Jets and I won’t take my rankings that far. I prefer to slot the Panthers in at No. 28. In doing so, I’m ranking the Texans in front of the Panthers, which should say something.

It’s been a tough go of it. Let’s just get through this last game and look forward to the offseason. The Panthers players probably can’t get through this last game fast enough. I’m genuinely curious and excited to see what Fitterer and Rhule’s game plan is heading into this offseason.

What position should Carolina address with their first round pick? Let me know your take in the comments.