NFL Championship Sunday open game thread

The NFL playoffs continue today with the AFC and NFC Championships, and we have two great games to enjoy this afternoon. The first game is the AFC matchup between Bengals and Chiefs, and the second game is the NFC battle between the 49ers and Rams.

You can find all the information you need to catch all both games as they happen live below.

NFL Championship Sunday

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Stream: Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

Use this space to talk about the action as it happens live.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!