Panthers open as 9.5-point underdogs for Week 18 matchup with Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers will be back in action this coming Sunday after a very disappointing effort yesterday when they fell 18-10 to the Saints in Week 17. Now, the Panthers will try to salvage the pieces of a broken season and avoid a seven-game losing streak with a road game against the Buccaneers in Week 18.

The lines makers aren’t giving the Panthers much hope in this one (And why should they?), because the Panthers have opened as 9.5-point underdogs for their Week 18 matchup with the Buccaneers. The over/under is currently set at 42 points.

This is the final game of a long, dreadful season, and now that the Panthers are eliminated from the playoffs their main job should be to evaluate the talent they have on the roster and try to end the season on a positive note.

The Panthers have lost six straight games after getting back to .500 with an upset win over the Cardinals in Week 10, but they have not looked the same since that game. The Bucs have already clinched the NFC South title with a 12-4 record and will probably rest the majority of their starters as they prepare for the playoffs.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.