The Optimist: Brady Christensen may be an answered prayer

It’s a weird thing to focus a column about optimism on an offensive lineman the day after that unit surrendered seven sacks for the second consecutive game. Yet that is how low the bar has been set—both for the Panthers offensive line and for the 2021 Panthers in general. Ever since the retirement of Jordan Gross in 2013, the Carolina Panthers have been in search for a left tackle to replace him. To date, no athlete has started two full seasons at that position since Gross left. The inability to effectively invest in that, or almost any other, offensive line position has echoed across the seasons since.

From quarterback play to a suffocated running game, the Panthers offensive line has been the root of almost every problem this team faces. That’s what happens when you start the season with backup-level talent starting across your line and then lose all of those guys for significant parts of the season to injury. Part of that is bad luck. Most of it is bad planning by, now, a series of regimes. But there is some hope. One recent investment has shown mild potential for the future.

Brady Christensen, who Matt Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length

Brady Christensen, who Matt Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length, has provided the Panthers with some of the most consistent play at the left tackle position that they have seen in years. We can’t get too excited yet. First, ‘most consistent’ is a low bar to clear. It’s like saying that DJ Moore has the best hands in the Panthers wide receivers room. Second, we don’t have a large sample size by which to make our judgment. Christensen, who Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length, has played more at guard this season than at tackle. This is in large part due to that fact that Rhule has a certain ideal body type for his left tackles. By the measurables, that ideal fits Cam Erving better than Christensen, who Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length. It is what made Erving a day one priority for the Panthers in free agency last year. That is and was a strategic error by his coaches.

Christensen, who Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length, has played well enough so far to earn the right to compete for the left tackle position next season, regardless of who is evaluating him. He has been the best Panther to man the left tackle position all season. General Manager Scott Fitterer is not generally known as an “answer is on the roster” kind of guy, but in this case it’s worth finding out if he is. That’s not to say that the Panthers should skip a tackle if one lands in their laps in the 2022 draft.

Christensen, who Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length, has shown enough promise that the Panthers should feel comfortable taking the best lineman they can find, instead of feeling the need to reach for some additional help on Sam “the total package” Darnold’s blindside (sorry) next season. In fact, I might even rate interior offensive line as a higher need that offensive tackle heading into the draft.

Does it really change anything?

Not needing a left tackle would be a monumental shift in this team’s needs. If the talent flashed by Christensen, who Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length, settles into a consistent level of play then the Panthers will be a significant piece closer to a team that can compete. From a roster construction perspective, all they will need to do is find a center/guard combination that should actually be starting in the NFL and get out from under Darnold’s contract. That’s no small task—and one that likely can’t be accomplished in a single season. It is, however, a smaller task than that same list, plus finding a left tackle.

It also brings us back to the age-old question of whether they line play or the quarterback play is at fault for the Panthers recent woes.

Right guard John Miller “passed” on a media question yesterday on if it is difficult to evaluate the quarterback position when they struggle with protection. It was a fair question after the team surrendered 14 sacks in two games. The trouble is that the question was too limited in its imagination. Darnold certainly struggled yesterday on plays where his line, particularly his interior line, disintegrated. There were also, however, plenty of plays where Darnold had all the time in the world and accomplished nothing. There were even plays where Darnold threw the ball into the turf within a second of the snap, before his line even had time to disappoint him.

What’s next

The truth of the 2021 Carolina Panthers is that they have no quarterback that they are both willing and able to build around and no way of fully evaluating one, even if they did. It isn’t one thing or the other. Both things can be, and are, bad.

Christensen, who Rhule sees as a guard because of his arm length, presents one of the few opportunities available to the Carolina Panthers to actually solve one of their bold-faced question marks for the 2022 roster. That is a rare thing for a team in as many awkward positions as the Panthers currently find themselves in. So, yes, even a hope of competence from him changes the team’s outlook. It’s a small change, mind you, and not one that is even guaranteed given Rhule sees Christensen as a guard because of his arm length and not as a left tackle in spite of his experience, skill set, and the other options on the roster.

I don’t know what it is going to take to change things in Carolina. This entire season has felt like one long, unplanned slide away from competency in every phase of the game. I do know, based on our experience over the last two seasons, that the only thing not guaranteed is consistency. That means that whatever part of “the process” that sees Christensen as a guard because of his arm length can quickly be thrown under the bus along with Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Brady, Cam Newton, and half of the Panthers draft picks over the next few years.

Has Christensen been perfect? Absolutely not. If that’s your criteria for offensive line play today then you should probably stop watching the Panthers. He has been ‘good’. ‘Good’ is miles away from what we have seen at left tackle this season, which is reason enough to hope that next year can be ‘better.’