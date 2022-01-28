NFL Reacts: Chiefs-Rams is the Super Bowl matchup most fans hope to see

The NFL playoffs are down to the final four teams who will face off this Sunday for the right to play in the Super Bowl, and there are four possible matchups for the big game: Chiefs-Rams, Chiefs-49ers, Bengals-Rams and Bengals-49ers.

This week we asked our Reacts users which of these matchups they’d most like to see, and the results are in: 40 percent of our users would like to see the Chiefs and Rams square off in SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 for the Lombardi Trophy.

I’m not really surprised to see that matchup as the winner, as it provides the most potential for a back-and-forth offensive battle between two high-powered offenses led by top-tier quarterbacks. (Personally, I’d like to see Bengals-Rams, but that might be because I have a soft spot for the underdog. I also want to see a first-time winner, and Cincy is our only hope for that.)

The Chiefs (+120) and the Rams (+200) currently have the best odds to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so there’s a pretty good chance that’s the matchup we’ll be watching two weeks from now. And hey, if it’s anything like the last time these two teams faced off, I think we’ll all be in for an evening of highly entertaining football.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Which Super Bowl matchup are you most excited to see? Share your thoughts with us!

If you’re interested in participating in our surveys, you can fill out the form below. If the form doesn’t load for you, you can also sign up here.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.