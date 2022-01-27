NFL Championships: Game times, TV schedule, online streaming, odds and picks

The NFL is back in action with the AFC and NFC Championships this weekend, and both matchups should be quality entertainment. Below you will find the dates, times, TV networks, streaming options, betting lines and my thoughts on who will win each game. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Championship Sunday schedule

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Point spread: Bengals +7, Chiefs -7

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Bengals +260, Chiefs -335

My pick: Chiefs 33 Bengals 24

My heart wants to pick the Bengals because I would like to see someone different represent the AFC, but my brain is telling me to pick the Chiefs here.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Stream: Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

Point spread: 49ers +3.5, Rams -3.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: 49ers +155, Rams -180

My pick: Rams 29 49ers 26

This game could go either way because these teams are so familiar with each other, but I like the Rams in a closely fought game that will probably go back-and-forth for a while before the dust settles.

Who do you think will earn a trip to the Super Bowl, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, please consult the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.