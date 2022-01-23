NFL Divisional Round Sunday open game thread

The NFL Divisional Round concludes today with two games for your entertainment. The first game is an NFC matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers, and the second game is an AFC battle between the Bills and Chiefs.

You can find all the information you need to catch all both games as they happen live below.

NFL Divisional Round Sunday

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

