NFL Divisional Round Sunday open game thread

The NFL playoffs continue today with two more Divisional Round games.

By Bradley Smith
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Divisional Round concludes today with two games for your entertainment. The first game is an NFC matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers, and the second game is an AFC battle between the Bills and Chiefs.

You can find all the information you need to catch all both games as they happen live below.

NFL Divisional Round Sunday

Rams (4) vs. Buccaneers (2)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)
Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Bills (3) vs. Chiefs (2)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)
Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Use this space to talk about the action as it happens live.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

