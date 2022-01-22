 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Divisional Round Saturday open game thread

The NFL playoffs continue today with two Divisional Round games.

By Bradley Smith
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

You can find all the information you need to catch both games as they happen live below.

NFL Divisional Round Saturday

Bengals (4) vs. Titans (1)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)
Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

49ers (6) vs. Packers (1)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
Stream: Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

Use this space to talk about the action as it happens live.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

