NFL Divisional Round Saturday open game thread

The NFL playoffs continue today with the Divisional Round, and we have two games on tap. The first game is an AFC matchup between the Bengals and the Titans, and the second game is an NFC battle between the 49ers and the Packers.

You can find all the information you need to catch both games as they happen live below.

NFL Divisional Round Saturday

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Stream: Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

