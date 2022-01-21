The Carolina Panthers are expected to hire former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be Matt Rhule’s new offensive coordinator. This rockstar hire comes with 18 years of NFL coaching experience. That includes 1 3/4 years as a head coach. He was fired in his second season at the helm of the Giants after starting the season 2-10.

The #Panthers are expected to hire former #Giants HC and ex-#Packers OC Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, sources say. They need to work out the contract, but there aren’t expected to be issues. McAdoo is back as an OC, where he initially rose to prominence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach for the 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars team that saw some positive things out of Gardner Minshew and spent the 2021 season learning under Dallas Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore. What this means for the actual shape and direction of the Panthers offense remains to be seen.

This ends the coordinator search that reportedly spanned a wide range of candidates. We saw up and coming names and a lot of names directly linked to Deshaun Watson. McAdoo is neither of those things and as such leaves us as much in the dark as to the Panthers thinking for 2022 as we were before the hire.