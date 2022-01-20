NFL Divisional Round: Game times, TV schedule, online streaming, odds and picks

The NFL is back in action with the Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend, and there are four quality games on the schedule to enjoy. Below you will find the dates, times, TV networks, streaming options, betting lines and my thoughts on who will win each game. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Divisional Round schedule

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Point spread: Bengals +3.5, Titans -3.5

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: Bengals +160, Titans -190

My pick: Titans 30 Bengals 24

I feel like the Titans will get the job done at home, but the Bengals will be scrappy and keep the game close.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Stream: Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

Point spread: 49ers +6, Packers -6

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: 49ers +205, Packers -255

My pick: Packers 28 49ers 17

I think the Packers take care of business here.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Point spread: Rams +3, Buccaneers -3

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams +130, Buccaneers -150

My pick: Rams 34 Buccaneers 27

I feel like the Rams will upset the Bucs and prevent them from winning back-to-back championships.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Point spread: Bills +1.5, Chiefs -1.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Bills +105, Chiefs -125

My pick: Bills 30 Chiefs 28

This is probably going to be the best game of the weekend, and I like the Bills in an upset.

What are your predictions for the Divisional Round, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

