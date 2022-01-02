The Panthers entered today’s game on a five-game losing streak and wanted to get a positive result against a division rival on the road so they would have something to hold on to going into the final week of the season.

The first half went surprisingly well for the Panthers, as the offense put up 10 points and the defense held the Saints to just nine. Carolina started struggling on offense as the half went on, however, but managed to hang on to a lead heading into the break. Sam Darnold started out 9-for-9 passing before his first incompletion (to Chuba Hubbard), but the offensive line struggled with the Saints’ pass rush and Darnold took a few sacks, including a sack-fumble inside the red zone that led to the second of the Saints’ three field goals in the half.

The second half was the same old story for the Panthers as they completely fell apart and allowed the Saints to come back and take a lead they would never surrender. The Panthers had a chance to tie the game at 18 with less than two minutes left, but Sam Darnold threw an interception — his first of the game — to seal the loss and keep the Saints’ playoff hopes alive as they hung on to an 18-10 win over the Panthers.

The Panthers have now lost six straight games and have been 5-11 for two straight years under Matt Rhule’s leadership. I’m not sure what his future will be and whether or not it will be in Carolina, but he surely needs to find a way to explain the lack of progress from Year 1 to Year 2 in charge.

Carolina closes out the 2021 season next weekend with a trip to Tampa Bay where they will try to end the season on a positive note with a win to avoid dropping seven straight games to close out the year.

If you’re interested you can read a more in-depth recap of the game, broken down by quarter, below.

First quarter

The Panthers lost the opening coin toss but started on offense when the Saints deferred to the second half. Sam Darnold started at quarterback for the Panthers and managed to lead the offense down the field into the red zone, but the offense stalled and had to settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 8:05 left in the quarter. Darnold was 5-for-5 for 51 yards on the 12-play drive that resulted in a 32-yard field goal for Liram Hajrullahu.

The Panthers defense struggled to contain Alvin Kamara on the Saints’ opening drive, but they managed to clamp down when it counted and forced the Saints to attempt a game-tying field goal. The kick was good and the Saints tied the game at 3-3 with 4:09 left in the quarter.

The Panthers next drive saw them facing a second-and-8 at midfield when the first quarter expired with the game tied 3-3.

Second quarter

The Panthers continued their drive from the previous quarter and picked up a moderate gain for a first down on the first play of the quarter. The drive was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown scamper by Chuba Hubbard. The extra point was good and the Panthers took a 10-3 lead with 13:14 left in the quarter.

The Panthers defense does a solid job of forcing the Saints to punt the ball back to their offense after a quick three-and-out. The offense didn’t do anything with the momentum, however, as Darnold turned the ball over on a sack-fumble and set the Saints up with excellent field position in the red zone. The defense did a good job in forcing the Saints to settle for a field goal instead of allowing them to tie the game with a touchdown. The kick was good and the Panthers held onto a 10-6 lead with 8:43 left in the half.

The Panthers are unable to generate any offense and had to punt after Darnold was sacked on third down by Cam Jordan. The Panthers defense once again stepped up to the plate and forced the Saints to punt from midfield after Derrick Brown sacked Taysom Hill on third down to set up fourth-and-20.

The offense couldn’t do anything with their next possession and had to punt on fourth-and-long from their own 30-yard line right before the two-minute warning. The Saints managed to drive down the field to kick a field goal as time expired on the half, with the Panthers holding on to a 10-9 lead.

Third quarter

The Panthers started the second half on defense after the Saints deferred to the second half after winning the opening coin toss. The Saints moved the ball well until they were just outside the red zone, and then the Panthers defense tightened up and forced Hill to commit intentional grounding on third down to set up a fourth-and-22 from the Panthers 39-yard line. The Saints elected to punt instead of trying a 57-yard field goal, and the Panthers preserved their 10-9 lead with just under nine minutes left in the quarter.

The Panthers promptly went three-and-out and punted the ball right back to the Saints. The defense held their ground and forced the Saints to punt from midfield again after Myles Hartsfield dropped a gift interception on third down to force the Saints into fourth-and-long. The Panthers went three-and-out and had to punt from their own end zone after two runs and a screen pass that gained no yards.

The Saints started their next drive from the Panthers’ 40-yard line. The Panthers did a good job at preventing the Saints from scoring a touchdown, but they were unable to stop them from taking the lead as the Saints kicked a 33-yard field goal to take a 12-10 lead with 2:07 left in the quarter.

The Panthers started their next drive and were in the middle of it when time ran out on the quarter. The Panthers went into the fourth quarter with a fresh set of downs trailing by two points to the Saints.

Fourth quarter

The Panthers continued their drive that started late in the third quarter and stalled out after crossing midfield. The Panthers attempted a 47-yard field goal, but the kick was no good and the Saints held on to their 2-point lead with 12:09 left in regulation.

The Saints took advantage of a tired Panthers defense and drove down the field to score a touchdown to extend their lead. Hill found Kamara on an underneath route and the running back did the rest, scampering into the end zone to give the Saints an 18-10 lead with 7:49 left in regulation. The Saints missed the extra point to keep it a one-score game.

The Panthers went three-and-out on their next drive and had to punt the ball back to the Saints still down by eight points. The defense once again bailed the team out and gave the ball back to the offense with a chance to come back and tie the game in the final minutes. The Panthers were unable to come back after Darnold endured pressure and threw a game-deciding interception with less than a minute left in the game. The Saints took the victory formation and ran out the clock to give the Panthers their sixth straight loss, dropping their record to 5-11 on the year.