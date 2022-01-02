 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 17 Sunday open game thread

Let’s watch and discuss Week 17’s early afternoon games.

By Bradley Smith
/ new
NFL: SEP 20 Giants at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Panthers don’t play until 4:25 p.m. today, but there’s still plenty of football to watch and discuss.

Below you will find the early games on today’s schedule, broken down by network. To see which games are available in your area, you can consult the coverage map here.

CBS

Chiefs vs Bengals, 1 p.m. ET
Giants vs Bears, 1 p.m. ET
Dolphins vs Titans, 1 p.m. ET
Jaguars vs Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

FOX

Rams vs Ravens, 1 p.m. ET
Eagles vs Washington, 1 p.m. ET
Raiders vs Colts, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons vs Bills, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers vs Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...