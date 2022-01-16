NFL Wild Card Sunday open game thread

The NFL Wild Card Round continues today with three games for your entertainment. The first game features the Eagles and the Buccaneers, the second game is an old school matchup between the 49ers and the Cowboys, and the third game is an AFC battle between the Steelers and Chiefs.

You can find all the information you need to catch all three games as they happen live below.

NFL Wild Card Sunday

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Stream: Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo), Nickelodeon (Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime (subscriptions req.)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Use this space to talk about the action as it happens live.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!