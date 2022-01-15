NFL Wild Card Saturday open game thread

The NFL kicks off the playoffs today with the Wild Card Round, and we have two games on tap today. The first game features the Raiders and the Bengals, where one team will break a long playoff drought with a victory. The nightcap is a divisional matchup between the Patriots and Bills, where the weather will be dreadful but the action should be entertaining.

You can find all the information you need to catch both games as they happen live below.

NFL Wild Card Saturday

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Drew Brees)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

