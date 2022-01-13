The NFL is back in action with the Wild Card round of the playoffs this weekend, and there are a few quality games on the schedule to enjoy. Below you will find the dates, times, TV networks, streaming options, betting lines and my thoughts on who will win each game. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Wild Card schedule

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Drew Brees)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Point spread: Raiders +5, Bengals -5

Over/Under: 49.5

Moneyline: Raiders +185, Bengals -225

My pick: Bengals 29 Raiders 20

I feel like the Bengals will finally end their postseason losing streak with a win over the Raiders.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Point spread: Patriots +4.5, Bills -4.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Patriots +170, Bills -200

My pick: Patriots 31 Bills 27

I think the Patriots pull off the upset here.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Stream: Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

Point spread: Eagles +8.5, Buccaneers -8.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles +290, Buccaneers -380

My pick: Buccaneers 27 Eagles 14

The Bucs are the better team and have the best quarterback of all time on their roster, so I think they’ll take care of business here.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo), Nickelodeon (Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson)

Stream: CBS Sports (tv login req.), Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime (subscriptions req.)

Point spread: 49ers +3, Cowboys -3

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: 49ers +145, Cowboys -165

My pick: Cowboys 23 49ers 21

The Cowboys win a close one against a historic foe.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Point spread: Steelers +12.5, Chiefs -12.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Steelers +460, Chiefs -650

My pick: Chiefs 33 Steelers 17

The Chiefs are a much better team and will probably run away with this one.

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)

Stream: WatchESPN (tv login req.), ESPN Plus (subscription req.)

Point spread: Cardinals +3.5, Rams -3.5

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: Cardinals +160, Rams -190

My pick: Cardinals 24 Rams 21

I like the Cardinals in an upset.

What are your predictions for Wild Card weekend, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, please consult the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.