Keep Sounding: Panthers 2021 season recap extravaganza

Glad that’s over. The Carolina Panthers 2021 season has finally, at long last, come to an end. We now turn our attention to the offseason, where hope springs eternal and everybody wins. Here’s what we discuss on the podcast to make that transition. As per usual when things are going poorly, we tend to jump around quite a bit.

Again, the season is over. That cannot be stated enough.

The Panthers fired three assistant coaches, which should fix everything

Matt Rhule’s job security

The merits of dismissing a general manager or coach without dismissing the other

The coaching carousel around the rest of the NFL

Targets for the offensive coordinator opening and our thoughts on some of the bigger names involved

The plan for Sam Darnold and the quarterback position moving forward

Free agent quarterbacks that could make sense for the Panthers on short prove-it deals

The Panthers lack of draft capital and how that affects offseason planning

