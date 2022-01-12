Keep Sounding: Panthers 2021 season recap extravaganza

Glad that’s over. The Carolina Panthers 2021 season has finally, at long last, come to an end. We now turn our attention to the offseason, where hope springs eternal and everybody wins. Here’s what we discuss on the podcast to make that transition. As per usual when things are going poorly, we tend to jump around quite a bit.
- Again, the season is over. That cannot be stated enough.
- The Panthers fired three assistant coaches, which should fix everything
- Matt Rhule’s job security
- The merits of dismissing a general manager or coach without dismissing the other
- The coaching carousel around the rest of the NFL
- Targets for the offensive coordinator opening and our thoughts on some of the bigger names involved
- The plan for Sam Darnold and the quarterback position moving forward
- Free agent quarterbacks that could make sense for the Panthers on short prove-it deals
- The Panthers lack of draft capital and how that affects offseason planning
