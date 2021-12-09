I’ll get the good news out of the way first: The Panthers did not lose last week. It’s sad that not losing because the team didn’t even play is the ‘good news’, but based on the way this team has played over the last month or so there’s not much else to feel good about in Carolina.

Fan confidence has moved up and down over the last few weeks, and the Panthers not playing (and not losing) last week gave fans a slight uptick in confidence. (Don’t worry, it’s still bad, and even though it’s barely noticeable it’s up two percentage points over last week’s tally.)

A quick glance at the chart below will show you just how far confidence has fallen since the Panthers beat the Cardinals a month ago, and I encourage you to look at it so I’m not the only one who has to be sad.

Panthers Reacts confidence results (percentage of fans who voted ‘confident’) Week 9 — 46%

Week 10 — 15%

Week 11 — 71%

Week 12 — 62%

Week 13 — 20%

Week 14 — 22%

I have to admit, I’m a little surprised the percentage didn’t move more after the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday. I’m not sure which direction I expected the graph to move, but I assumed the change would be more than a measly two points. Is the lack of movement simply due to the fact that fans don’t care one way or the other who the offensive coordinator is, or is it that no one thinks the decision will matter in the long run? Maybe we’ll see a bigger change next week after the ‘new-look offense’ has played a game and fans have more information to tell them how to feel. I dunno. I guess we’ll see, right?

The big question going forward is where do we go from here? The 5-7 Panthers are probably out of the running for a playoff spot — even if they’re not mathematically eliminated yet — due to the brutality of their remaining schedule. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the over/under for Panthers wins at 6.5 with the moneyline being -125 for the over and +105 for the under.* You still can’t place a bet on whether or not the Panthers will make the playoffs, and their odds to earn one of the three Wild Card spots has moved from +1000 to +1200 since last week. Needless to say, the odds are not in their favor.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Do you have any confidence the Panthers can turn things around and make a run at the playoffs? Do you think firing Joe Brady will make a difference? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!

