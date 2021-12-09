The Carolina Panthers (5-7) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers have lost seven of their last nine games after starting the season 3-0. Meanwhile, the Falcons have lost four of their last six, including a 19-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 8.

Both teams badly need this win and it should make for an entertaining watch.

The Panthers offense continue to struggle through the air but have shown an ability to run the ball. The Falcons sport the 25th-ranked defense in the NFL, and allow the NFL’s second-highest amount of points per game.

Let’s dive into how the Panthers could potentially fair against the Falcons defense.

Panthers offense

Yards per game: 308.7 (29th)

Pass yards per game: 197.4 (29th)

Rush yards per game: 111.3 (16th)

Points per game: 19.7 (24th)

As far as I know, this is the first time all season the Panthers’ average pass yards per game sits at less than 200 yards. It’s not good, folks. It’s unclear in what direction the offense will take moving forward, post-Joe Brady. If there is going to be a big turnaround, it’s hard to imagine it’ll come immediately.

The good news is that the Panthers still sport a serviceable run game, averaging a respectable 111 yards per game. Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard will need to fill in the shoes of Christian McCaffrey this Sunday, yet again, as McCaffrey has been placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Last time against the Falcons Hubbard rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. Ideally we’ll see that number go higher this Sunday given Hubbard’s growing confidence.

Falcons defense

Yards per game: 367.1 (25th)

Pass yards per game: 247.8 (18th)

Rush yards per game: 119.3 (22nd)

Points per game: 27.7 (31st)

Turnovers: 12 (26th)

The Falcons aren’t a particularly good defense and they’re better at defending the pass than the run. There’s only one team in the NFL that allows more points per game on defense than Atlanta, so it’s a great opportunity to see if the Panthers can gain some confidence and move the ball.

Former 6th round Yale draft pick Foyesade Oluokun is quietly making a name for himself as a reliable NFL linebacker for Atlanta, currently sitting second in the league with 135 tackles. He also sits second in defensive snaps played (812). Seattle’s Bobby Wagner leads both of those categories.

But PFF currently has Oluokun as the 58th-ranked linebacker in the league, currently boasting a 47.6 overall rating in 2021.

Overall match-up

This is another great opportunity for the Panthers to gain a spark on offense. The Panthers have been unusually lucky this year, having played eight of 12 games against bottom-15 defenses (although that luck is about to change in the coming weeks with games against the Bills and Buccaneers).

This time though, Cam Newton and the offense are playing against the second-worst defense in points allowed. Something’s gotta give, right?

It’s also an important game for Newton. If he plays well, Panthers fans breathe a sigh of relief and Newton sends the message that maybe he can still be effective. But after last game against Miami, the vultures may well be circling in the media come Monday morning if Newton plays poorly on Sunday