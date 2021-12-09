B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 14 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 14 starting tonight when the Steelers and Vikings square off on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings (-3) are currently the favorites to win.

There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 8-6 (after going 9-6 the week before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. But maybe I can get lucky this week, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 14 picks

Steelers (6-5-1) vs Vikings (5-7) (TNF)

Point spread: Steelers +3, Vikings -3

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Steelers +145, Vikings -165

My pick: Steelers 21 Vikings 17

This is probably going to be a pretty decent game, and I think the Steelers have a slight edge here.

Cowboys (8-4) vs Washington (6-6)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5, Washington +3.5

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Washington +150

My pick: Washington 23 Cowboys 21

Ron Rivera has Washington playing well, and I think they’ll pull off an upset over the Cowboys.

Jaguars (2-10) vs Titans (8-4)

Point spread: Jaguars +9.5, Titans -9.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars +310, Titans -410

My pick: Titans 31 Jaguars 10

The Titans are better and should win this game easily.

Seahawks (4-8) vs Texans (2-10)

Point spread: Seahawks -7.5, Texans +7.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -335, Texans +260

My pick: Seahawks 24 Texans 13

The Seahawks are bad this year, but they’re not as bad as the Texans.

Raiders (6-6) vs Chiefs (8-4)

Point spread: Raiders +9, Chiefs -9

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Raiders +340, Chiefs -450

My pick: Chiefs 33 Raiders 20

Division battles are always intense, and this one has the potential for an upset, but I think the Chiefs will take care of business and pick up the win.

Saints (5-7) vs Jets (3-9)

Point spread: Saints -5, Jets +5

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Saints -220, Jets +180

My pick: Saints 21 Jets 7

The Saints are struggling this year, but I think they’re better than the Jets and should win this game.

Falcons (5-7) vs Panthers (5-7)

Point spread: Falcons +2.5, Panthers -2.5

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: Falcons +120, Panthers -140

My pick: Falcons 23 Panthers 9

NFC South games are almost impossible to predict, but I think the Panthers are going to lose their third straight game. They need this win to stay in the playoff race and are at home, so it’s the perfect time for them to embarrass themselves again.

Ravens (8-4) vs Browns (6-6)

Point spread: Ravens +2.5, Browns -2.5

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Ravens +120, Browns -140

My pick: Ravens 26 Browns 23

I think the Ravens are better, and they’ll take care of business on the road against a decent Browns team.

Giants (4-8) vs Chargers (7-5)

Point spread: Giants +10.5, Chargers -10.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Giants +375, Chargers -510

My pick: Chargers 31 Giants 24

I feel like the Chargers are good enough to get the job done at home against the Giants, but I feel like it will be harder than it should for them to pick up the win. Either way, I’m taking the Chargers in this one.

Lions (1-10-1) vs Broncos (6-6)

Point spread: Lions +8, Broncos -8

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Lions +280, Broncos -365

My pick: Broncos 28 Lions 24

The Lions are bad and the Broncos are (kinda) decent, so Denver should win this one. I think the Lions are a scrappy team and will eventually turn things around, but I don’t think they’ll pick up a road win in Denver. Plus, I want to see the Lions with a 1-11-1 record so I’m selfishly rooting for the Broncos.

49ers (6-6) vs Bengals (7-5)

Point spread: 49ers +1, Bengals -1

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: 49ers -105, Bengals -115

My pick: Bengals 23 49ers 17

I like the Bengals here. I have no reason, just a gut feeling.

Bills (7-5) vs Buccaneers (9-3)

Point spread: Bills +3, Buccaneers -3

Over/Under: 52.5

Moneyline: Bills +140, Buccaneers -160

My pick: Bills 24 Buccaneers 20

This has the potential to be the best game of the week, and I like the Bills in an upset.

Bears (4-8) vs Packers (9-3) (SNF)

Point spread: Bears +11.5, Packers -11.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Bears +435, Packers -600

My pick: Packers 33 Bears 14

On paper this looks like an exciting division matchup, but in reality it’s a warm up game for the Packers as they prepare to win the NFC North for the third straight season.

Rams (8-4) vs Cardinals (10-2) (MNF)

Point spread: Rams +2, Cardinals -2

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: Rams +115, Cardinals -135

My pick: Cardinals 34 Rams 31

The league saved the best for last this week, and I think the Cardinals will win a back-and-forth battle between two playoff caliber teams.

