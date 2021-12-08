The Panthers are now 2.5-point favorites over the Falcons

The Carolina Panthers are back home for a Week 14 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Panthers are expected to stay alive in the playoff race with a win on Sunday as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Panthers as 2.5-point favorites over Atlanta. The over/under is currently set at 42.5 points.

These numbers have moved a bit in Atlanta’s favor from the opening line, which saw the Panthers as 3-point favorites with a 43.5 point over/under total. It’s not really surprising to me that the line has only moved a half-point due to the fact that Panthers-Falcons games are notoriously insane events that no one can accurately predict. This game could go in a thousand different directions before it’s over, and there’s no way to know what’s going to happen until you’re watching it take place. Both of these teams are capable of winning and losing this game, and it’s going to come down to which team decides they want to look terrible to determine which team ends up with a win.

The Falcons are currently tied for second (as well as third and fourth) place in the NFC South with the Panthers and Saints with a 5-7 record and are trying to make the playoffs after a disappointing 4-12 finish last year. The Falcons have lost three of their last four games, with their lone win coming against the 2-10 Jaguars in Week 12.

