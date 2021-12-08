Something needed to change with the Panthers offense, but firing Joe Brady might not have been it

The Carolina Panthers offense has been a disaster since halftime of the Cowboys game in Week 4. From Week 5 onwards, the Panthers have scored 12 touchdowns and turned the ball over 16 times. They haven’t topped 188 yards passing since that Week 4 loss to the Cowboys, and their overall offensive DVOA has tumbled all the way to 30th in the league.

With everything falling apart, the Panthers decided to take a wrecking ball to the rubble and fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady. It’s an alarming fall from grace after the 32-year-old was the subject of head coaching rumors just last offseason. In less than two full seasons, he’s gone from young offensive prodigy to unemployed.

The writing was probably on the wall. Matt Rhule has reiterated time and time again that this team needs to run the ball more. Joe Brady has routinely brushed aside those comments in his own media availability sessions and has decidedly not called more run plays in games following those orders from Rhule. It’s clear that disconnect combined with the offensive failings led to this parting of ways.

But while dismissing Brady means the Panthers coaching staff may be moving more cohesively, it doesn’t mean they’re moving in the right direction. Joe Brady has talked about success on early downs being the key to a good offense. Matt Rhule (and presumably Jeff Nixon, the running backs coach that will take over as offensive coordinator) seems to think that establishing the run and running the football begets success.

The Panthers have been a case study in that this season. Brady has been calling an exorbitant amount of run plays on first down, which comes across like a guy trying to follow boss’s orders given their respective comments throughout their time here. In the first three quarters with the game within one score, the Panthers run the ball on first down 64% of the time. That’s the highest in the league and 14% higher than the league average. That number isn’t statistically justifiable. The Panthers average 7.4 yards per pass and 3.9 yards per run in such situations. Their passing efficiency is just a tick below league average and their rushing efficiency is pretty significantly below league average. Only four teams average fewer yards per first down carry, while the Panthers are middle in the pack in yards per pass attempt. In short, they’ve heavily skewed their first down play calling towards play types that aren’t working.

That ineffective play calling on first down is frequently putting the Panthers behind the sticks, which forces them into predictable passing situations on later downs. That’s snowballing into turnovers from poor quarterback play and sacks from poor offensive line play.

The question that we don’t have the answer to yet is who’s more to blame for these decisions. Was Matt Rhule pushing Joe Brady to emphasize the wrong offensive philosophy, or was Joe Brady simply failing to coordinate a cohesive offense due to his own failings? There’s probably a lot of truth to both. At the very least, Brady seemed to want to run a modern offense, though he clearly wasn’t producing the results. Independent of the Panthers misguided emphasis on running the ball, the offense hasn’t worked. Teams have been sitting on short to intermediate routes and mucked up the Panthers short passing attack. The offense has completely lacked rhythm. At least some of that has to fall at the feet of Brady. Orders aside, it’s his responsibility to scheme success for this offense. He didn’t, and now he’s gone.

That leaves the Panthers facing a new problem. They cannot run the football, and one of their biggest failings this season has been how ardently they’ve rammed their running backs into a poorly blocked wall of large human beings in the most predictable of circumstances. Apparently Rhule wants more of that, as if that will somehow make things better. He’s said that he sets a goal for his team to run the ball 33 times in a given game, an arbitrary number that is another example in a seemingly endless list of NFL coaches chasing byproducts of wins as if they can reverse engineer wins out of those byproducts.

He’s tabbed a new offensive coordinator that seems to be in line with his vision. His name is Jeff Nixon, and he had previously been the team’s running backs coach after coming over from the same role at Baylor under Matt Rhule. In his last season at Baylor, the Bears ran the ball almost twice as often as they threw it. Obviously that’s not a comparable situation to the NFL, but it shows how much he and Rhule want to commit to the run game.

The stretch run of the season will illuminate who the main culprits are in the Panthers offensive struggles. If we see little adjustment in the run/pass splits or a heavier lean towards the run and the offense continues to struggle, we’ll know it’s a fundamental misunderstanding of what makes an NFL offense work from the top of the coaching staff. If things start to turn around, then maybe the Panthers made the right decision.