NFL power rankings: Panthers fall one spot after bye week

It’s officially that time of the week: NFL power rankings. The Carolina Panthers (5-7) took their bye week and will now look towards a home date agains the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the same 5-7 record.

But perhaps a bye week was better than the alternative for the Panthers these days, which is heavy media criticism. Unfortunately, it didn’t stop NFL media from dropping the Panthers down by one spot in the power rankings.

The Panthers have lost three of their last four and now have five games left: two against teams with losing records and three against teams with winning records.

Aggregating several rankings, the Panthers come out to an average of No. 25 (last week: No. 24) in the 32-team NFL.

Let’s check out what outlets around the league are saying about the Panthers after Week 9:

NFL.com: No. 25 (was 24)

The Panthers have a Christian McCaffrey conundrum. When this season comes to a conclusion, McCaffrey will have missed 23 of 33 games since signing the contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Unfortunately for his brethren, McCaffrey has become the latest example of why teams paying running backs big money is bad business. McCaffrey will be back next season, but Matt Rhule and the braintrust (minus Joe Brady) will likely use the rest of the season as a barometer in deciding whether Chuba Hubbard is a worthy backup. If you’re going to walk the CMC tightrope, you had better have a strong safety net.

NBC Sports: No. 26 (was 25)

Fate is coming for the 2019 LSU Tigers. Ed Orgeron and now former Panthers OC Joe Brady are out of work, and Joe Burrow dislocated his pinkie Sunday. Fate can’t catch Justin Jefferson, though.

CBS Sports: No. 24 (was 24)

They come off their bye with a new play-caller after they fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Will it matter?

ESPN: No. 26 (was 24)

Player who must step up: QB Cam Newton After a storybook beginning to his return to the Panthers, Newton fell flat with arguably the worst performance of his NFL career before the bye. The 32-year-old signal-caller is fighting to prove he deserves a job next season with the Panthers or another team. Do well over the final five games and Carolina could bring him back as the starter. Do poorly and it’s hard to imagine any team giving him a chance. That Newton is still learning the system and that the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the bye complicate the situation. Consistency will be key. — David Newton

ESPN Football Power Index: No. 25 (-2.1) (was 24)

Sporting News: No. 23 (was 24)

The Panthers entered their bye in crisis mode after losing to the Dolphins and now having more QB questions than answers with Cam Newton. Having no Christian McCaffrey and no Joe Brady along with a fading defense can put them into free-fall down the stretch.

Pro Football Network: No. 24 (was 21)

In what was a shocking move, Matt Rhule and the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Maybe they felt there were irreconcilable differences that would have forced this divorce after the season, or perhaps Rhule wanted to allow Brady the opportunity to get into the college coaching carousel? Carolina is a mess. They can’t keep Christian McCaffrey healthy, and they can’t find any semblance of consistent quarterback play. They made a mistake trading assets for Sam Darnold, and they haven’t found any real success with their backup options either. It’s a shame because their young defense has a ton of talent. Hopefully, Rhule and Co. can figure out the one position that matters most. These teams have won games and made some believe they would make a playoff push, but each has flaws so significant that we can only see them making a playoff run if we squint really hard while also dropping acid.

Yahoo! Sports: No. 24 (was 24)

The Panthers said the decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady, on a Sunday of their bye week, was just due to football reasons. No matter why Brady was fired, it’s another sign of a franchise whose main trademark under owner David Tepper seems to be making impulsive decisions.

New York Post: No. 27 (was 26)

Sports Illustrated No. 26 (was 25)

The Panthers have shown flashes this season. But with running back Christian McCaffrey shelved, offensive coordinator Joe Brady fired, quarterback Cam Newton adjusting in his return and games remaining against the Bucs (twice) and Bills, Carolina seems more likely to continue its freefall than to right its season.

DraftKings: No. 18 (was 16)

DraftKings has moved from subjective assessments to using spread differential. Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. The top of the rankings includes most of the really good teams and the bottom includes most of the really bad teams.

Czikk’s view: No. 23 (was 22)

It’s a tough look ahead for the Panthers, even against Atlanta this Sunday. Carolina took the last matchup six weeks ago 19-13 when Sam Darnold started at quarterback. Will the Panthers pull off the sweep with with Cam under center? There is reason to believe it could happen.

Last time, Darnold threw for just 129 yards but the offense rushed for over 200. If there is a game that the Panthers could most reasonably win out of the five, it’s this one, and they’ll need to move the ball on the ground again.