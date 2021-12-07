The Panthers egregious mistakes at quarterback, and what they should’ve done

Over the last year the Carolina Panthers front office has committed the unpardonable sin in NFL roster construction: They botched it at quarterback.

The common denominator between nearly every Super Bowl caliber team over the last decade is its offense is led by a Pro Bowl caliber signal caller. Nothing is more important to the success of a football franchise than having a true franchise quarterback. Getting the right quarterback trumps everything else in football. Period. Sustained success is nearly impossible for teams that don’t have a franchise quarterback.

The Panthers don’t have a franchise quarterback. They likely won’t be relevant until they do.

Yes, it’s been fun to see Cam Newton once again don the Panthers electric blue but he’s more of a short-term sugar rush than a healthy, nourishing meal. I will forever be a Cam Newton fan but he hasn’t been both healthy and effective since Week 10 of the 2018 season. I’d rather watch Cam finish out the Panthers last five games than P.J. Walker or some random NFL journeyman, but Cam represents the Panthers past, not its future.

I’m not usually one to second guess roster decisions with the benefit of 20-20 hindsight, but I think it’s fair to do so when examining how the Panthers mishandled the quarterback position over the past year. It was pretty clear from the outset Carolina’s management was likely going down the wrong path with the most important position in the sport, but it’s obvious now.

The Panthers shouldn’t have traded for Sam Darnold, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. The front office and the coaching staff took a huge gamble thinking they could fix a player who was perhaps the league’s worst quarterback over the last three seasons. Betting on Darnold highlights the inability of Carolina’s front office to gauge quarterback talent or else they overestimated their ability to develop him — or both — and neither of those options reflect well on the organization. But even more galling than trading for Darnold was the front office’s decision in the 2021 draft to pass on both Justin Fields and Mac Jones with the No. 8 overall pick.

Here’s the fallout from this series of debilitating decisions and what the Panthers should’ve done:

Step 1: Retain Teddy Bridgewater into 2021

This is probably an unpopular opinion, but the Panthers should’ve just retained Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 instead of trading him to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick. Yes, we were all frustrated with Bridgewater’s inability to get the ball in the end zone in 2020 (he passed for just 18 touchdowns and rushed for five more in 15 games), but on the whole he was a perfectly average quarterback. He ranked 17th in QBR last year, just below Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan and just above Kirk Cousins and Philip Rivers. Overall Teddy was both decent and frustrating.

Let’s also remember that Bridgewater was fairly average last year despite having a rookie coaching staff, being robbed of the preseason by the pandemic, and basically not having Christian McCaffrey all year. Yes, there was discord between Bridgewater and Matt Rhule by the end of the season, but in the end Teddy Two Gloves would’ve probably been just fine in his second season in Carolina had they kept him around this year. I think it’s safe to say the Panthers offense in 2021 would’ve been better off under Teddy Bridgewater than it was under Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and now Cam Newton.

Teddy Bridgewater wouldn’t have made the Panthers a contender this year, but he could’ve been a perfectly suitable placeholder for Year 2 of a multi-year rebuild.

Step 2: Don’t trade for Sam Darnold (or exercise his option)

Before the 2021 draft, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer acquired Sam Darnold from the Jets in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick (No. 226) along with 2022 second- and fourth-round picks. That’s a lot of draft capital for a quarterback with three poor seasons under his belt, though in Darnold’s defense he was in a horrible situation with the Jets.

The Panthers did not get the return on their investment. Before getting injured in Week 9, Darnold completed 59.5% of his passes, averaged 221 passing yards per game, and threw seven touchdowns to 11 interceptions. His QBR of 35.2 is the worst of his career (yes, he performed worse with the Panthers than with the dysfunctional Jets) and his QBR ranks just 27th of 32 qualified quarterbacks. Four of the five players with worse QBRs than Darnold are rookies. The only veteran with a lower QBR is Jared Goff.

The net effect of swapping out Bridgewater for Darnold was Carolina giving up their second and fourth round picks in 2022 (they also gave up a sixth round pick for Darnold but acquired a sixth rounder when trading away Bridgewater, so those picks cancel each other out). If Darnold had developed into an above average starter then giving up those two picks would’ve been more than worth it. But given Darnold’s poor play this year it’s looking like those two potentially valuable picks have been flushed down the toilet, and that’s a tough prospect for a rebuilding team.

Second round picks should yield solid starters in the mold of Donte Jackson and Curtis Samuel with an average cap hit of about $2 million per year over four years. Fourth round picks can produce serviceable depth pieces like Ian Thomas and Marquis Haynes with cap hits averaging about $1 million through their first four seasons. Surrendering those two 2022 picks will deprive the Panthers of addressing some of their many roster gaps via the upcoming draft, specifically the offensive line.

Making matters worse, with Darnold being a former first round pick the Panthers front office had to decide before the 2021 season if they would exercise his $18.9 million option for 2022. Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule doubled down on their Darnold decision and exercised the fully-guaranteed option. Unless something unforeseen happens, Darnold will count nearly $19 million against Carolina’s cap next year whether he plays or not.

Step 3: Draft Justin Fields or Mac Jones

But enough about Sam Darnold. He has proven in Carolina to be the same quarterback he was in New York. That’s not on him. That’s on Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers most indefensible decision was deciding to not select either Justin Fields or Mac Jones at No. 8 in the 2021 draft. Franchises that are unsure about their long-term strategy at quarterback have to pull the trigger when a high potential signal caller falls to them in the draft. The Panthers had the opportunity and chose to let it pass them by.

On draft day I was positively giddy when the Panthers were on the clock and Justin Fields was still on the board. Before the draft both Fields and Mac Jones were often considered talents worthy of Top 10 picks. I was elated knowing Roger Goodell would say, “With the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State”. But instead I heard “cornerback” and “Jaycee Horn”. Now, I like Jaycee Horn and think he’ll be a good player for years to come, but the importance of cornerback is dwarfed by the importance of quarterback. It’s also much, much easier to find other viable corners later in the draft (fifth round rookie Keith Taylor has looked promising), via free agency (A.J. Bouye), and through smart trades (Stephon Gilmore, CJ Henderson). When potential franchise quarterbacks and cornerbacks are both available with Top 10 picks, teams in the Panthers situation need to go with a quarterback every time.

I’m still baffled by the front office’s decision to bypass not one but two potential franchise quarterbacks.

Even though Carolina had already traded for Darnold before the 2021 draft took place, I’m on the record as stating they still should’ve drafted Fields (or Mac Jones if he suits your fancy). Here’s what I said at the time:

“I know we just traded for Sam Darnold, but is anyone absolutely convinced he’s going to lead Carolina to the promised land? I hope he does, but I’ll believe it when I see it...Having both Darnold and Fields wouldn’t have been a problem. It would’ve been an opportunity. If one of them develops into a difference-maker, then Carolina has a solid starter and what will likely be a quality backup. That’s a good thing! Injuries happen. When the starter of either Darnold or Fields eventually limps off the field (which will happen at some point), trotting out PJ Walker isn’t a viable Plan B.”

I concluded that article with this: “I genuinely hope both Jaycee Horn and Justin Fields go on to have great NFL careers. And if they both do, the Panthers just made a huge mistake.”

It could be years before the Panthers have the opportunity to draft a quarterback with the talent and upside as Fields or Jones. They had their chance in 2021. They went with a corner.

2021 feels like a completely wasted season, a pause in the multi-year rebuild.

Even if the Panthers draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 draft, all they’ve likely done is delay the rebuild process by a full season. With the Panthers sitting at 5-6, starting their third quarterback, and having just fired their offensive coordinator Joe Brady, 2021 feels like a completely wasted season, a pause in the multi-year rebuild.

Step 4: Start Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 and redshirt Fields/Jones

By retaining Teddy Bridgewater as the starter in 2021, the Panthers could have then drafted Fields or Jones and let them sit during their rookie season. Their new prized rookie could’ve taken a redshirt year to learn the system, develop rapport with receivers, and get acclimated to the speed of the NFL game. Then going into 2022 the Panthers would have been able to trade or release Bridgewater as he entered the final year of the 3-year, $63 million contract and started either Fields or Jones.

Step 4: Select offensive linemen early in the upcoming 2022 draft

Let’s be realistic - almost any quarterback in the league would struggle behind the Panthers offensive line which ranks 28th in pass block win rate. The offensive line is a mess. Going into next season with either Fields or Jones as the new starting quarterback, perhaps the Panthers could have invested their first round pick (currently projected as No. 9 overall) in a franchise left tackle.

Once the tackle spot is taken care of they could’ve taken gambles on other offensive linemen in Rounds 2-4, doing the offensive equivalent of their legendary 2020 draft where they selected only defensive players. But alas, Carolina surrendered their second and fourth round picks in the Darnold trade, so let’s pour one out to the offensive linemen who could’ve been.

Where the Panthers could be today

With these four simple steps the Panthers future would look much brighter than it does today. By rolling with Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 I don’t think Carolina would be much better than their current 5-6 record, but I’m confident they wouldn’t be worse. Right now we could be watching Teddy Bridgewater run for his life behind a shoddy offensive line but have the hope that things could be better next year with Fields or Jones.

More importantly, we could have hope that the franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus is already on the roster.

The quick-fix alternative, of course, is the front office gets impatient and trades a ton of draft capital for Deshaun Watson, whose 20-plus civil lawsuits alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault will make him nearly impossible to root for, regardless of his on-field performance. I hope owner David Tepper has more sense than that.

Knowing what we know now, 2021 feels like a wasted season during what was supposed to be a big step forward in a multi-year rebuild. As fans we expected some growing pains in 2021. We’ve felt the pain. We haven’t seen the growth. We likely won’t have hope for a sustainably competitive team until the Panthers land and develop a young, high potential quarterback.

The monumental decision to go all-in on Sam Darnold resulted in the Panthers missing on Justin Fields or Mac Jones while giving up two meaningful picks in the 2022 draft. In the end, Carolina’s front office took a big swing on Darnold — and on themselves — and they missed.

The Panthers and their fans are going to be impacted by this decision for years to come.

As we start to look forward to 2022, the front office can’t afford to miss again.