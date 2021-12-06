The other shoe

The 2021 Carolina Panthers are clearly in a state of dysfunction. The process fans were told to trust has not been a smooth elevation of competencies and talent so much as an inscrutable morass of, dare I say, missed opportunities. Yesterday’s firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady was sudden. It is hard to say what motivated it. Self evaluation is a natural part of any successful process, but so too is lashing out a part of the process of a cornered animal.

Fans will be left, as always, to scour the on field product in the coming weeks and use their results to apportion blame across Rhule and Brady. Were the obscene number of batted balls a result of play calls or poor interior offensive line play? Will short yardage plays trend towards or away from the laughably naive jumbo packages that concentrate the defense in the direction you intend to advance the ball? Can the Panthers convert a third down without Christian McCaffrey? These are just a few of the many problems that have stalled drives and kept the Panthers out of games.

I personally think that Brady wasn’t so at fault for these, or any other, issues that his removal will magically fix them. I don’t know of any coach or quarterback who could successfully showcase their talents behind an offensive line that is a patchwork of both health and talent. Trains can’t run without tracks, no matter how prettily they are painted.

A midseason firing is often the harbinger of full staff turnover. Be it this season or next, I am growing more confident that Rhule won’t see the halfway mark, let alone the end, of his seven-year contract. I’m not as convinced as many of you that Rhule can’t be a successful head coach in the NFL, but I also won’t be upset when the Panthers go looking for a new coach.

Whatever Rhule’s process is, it clearly needs a major overhaul. His legacy here will be disillusioned fans and a serially mismanaged quarterback position. I’m certainly not privy to all the steps he wanted to take on the road to being a Super Bowl contender, but anyone watching can see that he needs to tear down his quarterback evaluation process and have somebody else rebuild it from scratch.

There is the possibility that a late season turn around could save Rhule’s job for next season. A good 2022 could possibly save his pro career. It’s not that these things aren’t possible, it’s just that nobody outside of Bank of America Stadium is expecting anything of the sort. I’m not convinced that there are many inside the stadium carrying those expectations, either.