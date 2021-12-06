Panthers open as 3-point favorites for Week 14 matchup with Falcons

The Carolina Panthers will be back in action this Sunday after a much needed bye week in Week 13 and will meet a familiar foe when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, December 12.

The lines makers must believe that rest — coupled with being at home — is a competitive advantage, because the Panthers have opened as 3-point favorites for their Week 14 matchup with Atlanta. The over/under is currently set at 43.5 points.

This is probably the most important game of the season for the Panthers, because a loss all but eliminates them from playoff contention. The Panthers are currently tied for 10th place in the NFC playoff rankings, and coincidentally they’re tied with the Falcons so this game will go a long way towards deciding which — if either — of these teams can sneak into that final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

The Panthers have lost two straight games after getting back to .500 a few weeks ago with an upset win over the Cardinals in Week 10, but they have not looked the same since that game. The Falcons are currently tied with the Panthers in second place in the NFC South with a 5-7 record after losing 30-17 to the Buccaneers yesterday.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.