NFL Week 13 Sunday open game thread

Let’s watch and discuss Week 13’s slate of games.

By Bradley Smith
NFL: SEP 13 Chargers at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Panthers are on a bye this week, but there’s still plenty of football to watch and discuss.

Below you will find the slate of games on today’s schedule, broken down by network. To see which games are available in your area, you can consult the coverage map here.

CBS

Chargers vs Bengals, 1 p.m. ET
Colts vs Texans, 1 p.m. ET
Eagles vs Jets, 1 p.m. ET
Vikings vs Lions, 1 p.m. ET
Ravens vs Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET
49ers vs Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

FOX

Buccaneers vs Falcons, 1 p.m. ET
Cardinals vs Bears, 1 p.m. ET
Giants vs Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET
Washington vs Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET
Jaguars vs Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

NBC

Broncos vs Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

