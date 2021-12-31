The Carolina Panthers (5-10) take a trip to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-8). I dare say it, the Panthers have a chance to get their sixth win of the season against an unpredictable Saints team.

On Sunday we’ll see the league’s second-best defense (Carolina’s) face off against the league’s fifth-ranked run defense. Get ready for a low-scoring affair that could go either way. New Orleans has the better resume this season and they certainly present a challenge to the Panthers offense.

Anyways, let’s dive into how the Panthers could potentially fair against the Saints defense.

Panthers offense

Yards per game: 305.7 (28th)

Pass yards per game: 196 (29th)

Rush yards per game: 109.6 (19th)

Points per game: 18.5 (26th)

At this point it seems like nothing has worked out on offense without Christian McCaffrey, and Matt Rhule going back to Sam Darnold, frankly, is the only decision he has left. Cam hasn’t been working. Why not see if Darnold can do something?

What will this Panthers offense look like with the return of Darnold? Probably much of the same as we’ve already seen when he was under center. But is there a chance that the offense can play like they did during the first three games? Maybe, but probably not.

On the positive side, DJ Moore surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the third consecutive season on Sunday, and he now stands at 83 receptions, 1041 yards and four touchdowns. Sunday will also mark the first time in three years that Moore will have played in 16 games.

As for rookie receiver Shi Smith, the former South Carolina Gamecock, could something special be there? Smith had a breakout game on Sunday when he hauled in three catches for 86 yards. We’ll see if Rhule gives him more playing time this weekend in New Orleans.

As well, will the Panthers finally get Robby Anderson more involved? Last season he caught 95 balls for nearly 1,100 yards. This season he’s caught 44 passes, but they only went for 459 yards. It’s been odd to see Anderson have this type of a season. I think he’s genuinely way better than the story his stats are telling, particularly as a deep threat.

Saints defense

Yards per game: 331.7 (12th)

Pass yards per game: 235.7 (17th)

Rush yards per game: 95.9 (5th)

Points per game: 20.3 (4th)

Turnovers: 20 (14th)

The Saint are currently allowing just 20 points per game, good for fourth best in the NFL. They also sit at fifth best in the league in rush yards per game, at just 95.9. The way to attack this Saints team appears to be through the air if you only glance at the data. The Saints are a below-average passing defense, allowing 235.7 yards per game.

The problem is that Carolina’s strength this season has been its run game and not its pass game. Chuba Hubbard and Darnold are likely in for a tough slog when they try to run the ball on Sunday. How will Rhule respond through the air? That’s going to be a key difference in this game.

Veteran Marshawn Lattimore can clearly handle a number one receiver, but rookie corner Paulson Adebo currently sports a 59.0 defensive ranking on Pro Football Focus. Nickel corner Bradley Roby has earned better marks at 64.6. Meanwhile, PFF currently ranks Marcus Williams at the NFL’s fourth-ranked safety at an 82.6 ranking.

Perhaps the reason the Saints have stopped the run so well this season has to do with Pete Werner and Demario Davis, PFF’s third-ranked and tenth-ranked linebackers of 2021. Defensive tackle (and former Manitoba Bison) David Onyemata comes in as the tenth-ranked interior lineman while Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan are currently PFF’s third and 13th ranked defensive ends, respectively.

Overall match-up

I’m usually quite pessimistic on the Panthers chances but I still think they can steal a win on Sunday. The Saints are very unpredictable. Their offense runs through Alvin Kamara and the occasional play-action pass to Marquez Callaway, the former Tennessee Vol and Deonte Harris, the former undrafted free agent out of DII Assumption College.

If the Panthers defense can bottle up Kamara, who knows if Darnold can show us something.