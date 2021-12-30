B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 17 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 17 this weekend, and there are a few quality games on the schedule to enjoy. While watching football can be entertaining on its own, I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 10-6 (after going 9-7 the week before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. At least I’m pretty consistent, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 17 picks

Eagles (8-7) vs Washington (6-9)

Point spread: Eagles -3.5, Washington +3.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -180, Washington +155

My pick: Eagles 23 Washington 17

This should be a decent game, and I like the Eagles to win.

Buccaneers (11-4) vs Jets (4-11)

Point spread: Buccaneers -12.5, Jets +12.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -720, Jets +500

My pick: Buccaneers 31 Jets 10

The Bucs should win this game, so I’m going to pick them.

Dolphins (8-7) vs Titans (10-5)

Point spread: Dolphins +3, Titans -3

Over/Under: 41

Moneyline: Dolphins +155, Titans -180

My pick: Dolphins 27 Titans 24

This might be the best game of the weekend. The Dolphins are on a 7-game winning streak, and I like them in an upset.

Jaguars (2-13) vs Patriots (9-6)

Point spread: Jaguars +15.5, Patriots -15.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +700, Patriots -1125

My pick: Patriots 31 Jaguars 17

The Patriots are better than the Jaguars and should win easily.

Raiders (8-7) vs Colts (9-6)

Point spread: Raiders +6.5, Colts -6.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Raiders +225, Colts -280

My pick: Colts 28 Raiders 20

This should be a good game, and I like the Colts to pick up the win.

Chiefs (11-4) vs Bengals (9-6)

Point spread: Chiefs -5, Bengals +5

Over/Under: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -225, Bengals +185

My pick: Chiefs 34 Bengals 27

The Chiefs should win this one, but it has the chance to be a really entertaining game to watch.

Giants (4-11) vs Bears (5-10)

Point spread: Giants +6, Bears -6

Over/Under: 37.5

Moneyline: Giants +210, Bears -260

My pick: Bears 20 Giants 14

This will be one of the uglier games on the schedule, and either team could decide to just give the game away to the other one. With that being said, I think the Bears are slightly better and should win.

Falcons (7-8) vs Bills (9-6)

Point spread: Falcons +14, Bills -14

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Falcons +600, Bills -900

My pick: Bills 36 Falcons 21

The Bills should take care of business at home here.

Rams (11-4) vs Ravens (8-7)

Point spread: Rams -3.5, Ravens +3.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Rams -195, Ravens +165

My pick: Rams 31 Ravens 28

I think the Rams are good enough to win this one, but I feel like it will be a close, exciting game.

Texans (4-11) vs 49ers (8-7)

Point spread: Texans +13, 49ers -13

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Texans +500, 49ers -720

My pick: 49ers 28 Texans 10

I think the 49ers win this one without much effort.

Broncos (7-8) vs Chargers (8-7)

Point spread: Broncos +5, Chargers -5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Broncos +180, Chargers -220

My pick: Chargers 27 Broncos 13

I like the Chargers here. I have no reason, just a gut feeling.

Panthers (5-10) vs Saints (7-8)

Point spread: Panthers +6.5, Saints -6.5

Over/Under: 39

Moneyline: Panthers +225, Saints -280

My pick: Saints 23 Panthers 9

The Panthers are hopeless at this point and probably won’t win another game this season, so it’s not too hard to pick against them.

Lions (2-12-1) vs Seahawks (5-10)

Point spread: Lions +7, Seahawks -7

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Lions +240, Seahawks -305

My pick: Lions 21 Seahawks 20

I don’t know why, but I think the Lions pull off an upset here.

Cardinals (10-5) vs Cowboys (11-4)

Point spread: Cardinals +5.5, Cowboys-5.5

Over/Under: 52

Moneyline: Cardinals +190, Cowboys -235

My pick: Cowboys 31 Cardinals 27

This is probably the game of the week, and I like the Cowboys in a shootout.

Vikings (7-8) vs Packers (12-3) (SNF)

Point spread: Vikings +6.5, Packers -6.5

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: Vikings +210, Packers -260

My pick: Packers 27 Vikings 17

This should be a fun division matchup, but in the end the Packers should come out on top.

Browns (7-8) vs Steelers (7-7-1) (MNF)

Point spread: Browns -3.5, Steelers +3.5

Over/Under: 41

Moneyline: Browns -170, Steelers +150

My pick: Browns 24 Steelers 21

This game has the potential to be either really good or really bad, but I like the Browns here.

What are your predictions for Week 17, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

