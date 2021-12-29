The Panthers are still 6.5-point underdogs to the Saints

The Carolina Panthers are on the road for the penultimate game of the 2021 season for a Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, and the Panthers are expected to lose to a superior team as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Panthers as 6.5-point underdogs to New Orleans. The over/under is currently set at 39 points.

The point spread hasn’t moved from the opening line, which also saw the Panthers as 6.5-point underdogs with a 40 point over/under total, but the over/under has shifted slightly to 39 points. It’s not really surprising to me that the Panthers are the underdogs in this one, but to be honest I’m a little surprised the line hasn’t moved after the news broke that the Panthers have put multiple key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

I assumed that since some of the names on the reserve/COVID-19 list are key players for the Panthers — Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson and Marquis Haynes, to name a few — that the line would move in the Saints favor. It’s not like the Saints need the motivation, because they need to win this game on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive, but it does seem strange that the linemakers haven’t considered the fact that Carolina could be without multiple key contributors on defense (the one unit that’s still playing quality football).

The linesmakers may not have much faith in the Panthers this week, but because the NFC South is always an unpredictable train wreck I fully expect the Panthers to show up in New Orleans on Sunday and beat the Saints to eliminate them from playoff contention. This move would also fit the Panthers’ mantra of ruining quality draft position with a meaningless win* when there’s nothing to play for, so don’t be surprised when it actually happens.

The Saints are currently tied for second place in the NFC South with a 7-8 record and are trying to clinch a Wild Card spot in the NFC. The Saints have won two of their last three games, but lost 20-3 to the Dolphins last Monday night.

*- While winning this game would hurt Carolina’s chances of a top-7 draft pick, it would be fun to sweep the Saints and keep them out of the playoffs. It’s the little things in life that matter the most, after all.