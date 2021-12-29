NFL power rankings: Panthers get dunked on again by media

It’s officially that time of the week: NFL power rankings. The Carolina Panthers (5-10) dropped into double-digit losses on Sunday after their fifth loss in a row.

As usual, NFL media trashed all over the Panthers after another loss, this time 32-6 blowout to the Buccaneers. This week much of the criticism was focused on head coach Matt Rhule’s use of a Jay-Z analogy. It didn’t go well for him. Who could have predicted that?

With two games left against the Saints and Buccaneers, the Panthers are likely hoping to make it out of this season as fast as possible. Their fans are likely simply focusing on the upcoming draft.

Aggregating several rankings, the Panthers come out to an average of No. 27 (last week: No. 26) in the 32-team NFL.

Let’s check out what outlets around the league are saying about the Panthers after Week 16:

NFL.com: No. 30 (was 28)

What’s the opposite of the Midas touch? Whatever it is, Matt Rhule has it when it comes to the quarterback position in the NFL. On Sunday, the coach opted to play both Sam Darnold and Cam Newton — roughly splitting the snaps between the two quarterbacks — to predictably regrettable results. The resulting 32-6 loss to the injury-ravaged Bucs showed just how far this team has fallen since the salad days of September’s 3-0 start. Rhule did himself no favors after the game with a labored Jay-Z analogy that drew groans on social media and — perhaps — within the Panthers front office. Rhule’s best chance at a third year in Carolina might hinge on his ability to keep a low profile.

NBC Sports: No. 27 (was 26)

Matt Rhule says there’s a process happening in Carolina, but I’m having trouble seeing it.

CBS Sports: No. 26 (was 26)

Their offense is awful. Does it matter who plays quarterback? They have to get that fixed for the future.

ESPN: No. 27 (was 26)

Non-QB MVP: OLB Haason Reddick Not only does Reddick lead the team in sacks with 11, he has been key to helping young players understand the process that coach Matt Rhule preaches in regard to turning the organization around. Reddick was a part of that process at Temple under Rhule, so the linebacker understands the work and effort that goes into that — and is able to verbally explain it as well as lead by example. — David Newton

Sporting News: No. 27 (was 26)

The Panthers were booed off the field with coach Matt Rhule seeing his seat get a lot hotter, which might have not seemed possible after the recent previous results. But the Buccaneers brought out even more dysfunction on both sides of the ball.

Pro Football Network: No. 27 (was 26)

The Panthers are in a really difficult position. Sam Darnold was obviously the better passer against Tampa Bay, but Cam Newton was the only rushing threat on the team. Carolina is a mess, and their direction is … foggy at best. That’s worrisome because of the young defensive talent they possess. If they can’t fix that offensive line and find a legitimate franchise QB, Matt Rhule will be looking for a soft landing in the college ranks sooner rather than later.

Yahoo! Sports: No. 27 (was 26)

The season is unraveling so badly that Matt Rhule is citing Jay-Z’s career path after fans chanted that he needed to be fired. “I believe it’s 1,000 percent working,” Rhule said. “I just know no one can see it, and I apologize. As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z like seven years. He had to start his own agency to become famous, to become an overnight sensation. It takes time.”

New York Post: No. 27 (was 27)

Sports Illustrated No. 27 (was 28)

Matt Rhule is platooning quarterbacks, firing underlings and comparing himself to Jay-Z. Things have taken a turn since this team started the season 3–0.

DraftKings: No. 26 (was 24)

DraftKings has moved from subjective assessments to using spread differential. Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. The top of the rankings includes most of the really good teams and the bottom includes most of the really bad teams.

Czikk’s view: No. 27 (was 26)

This season is virtually over and I’m really just looking forward to the draft for the Panthers. I’m actually really excited to see what moves they make over the offseason. The quarterback position clearly needs to be addressed. Will Rhule survive? How about Fitterer? So many questions.