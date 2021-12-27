Panthers dealing with COVID-19 issues

Update: Brian Burns will also be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, per reports.

Panthers DE Brian Burns will be placed on the reserve/COVID list after testing positive, per a league source. @TomPelissero had it first. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) December 27, 2021

In Matt Rhule’s Monday press conference he indicated that the Carolina Panthers are currently dealing with a “somewhat significant” COVID-19 outbreak. Somewhat significant means that currently there are eight players on the COVID-19 list spanning both the active roster and the practice squad. The following players are listed on the COVID/Reserve list as of noon on Monday:

Matt Barkley

Dennis Daley

Pat Elflein

Sam Franklin Jr

Azur Kamara

Rashaan Melvin

Brandon Zylstra

Austin Larkin (practice squad)

Per current NFL rules, provided the player is vaccinated against COVID-19, they cant resume team activities the day after they stop being symptomatic and receive a negative COVID test. That means for any of these guys to have a shot at playing against the New Orleans Saints, they’ll need to clear as of Saturday afternoon. The loss of Matt Barkley would really be felt on Sunday, as that would really put a damper in the Panthers plans to roll out the first ever three quarterback rotation, after the two quarterback rotation just wasn’t QUITE enough to beat Tampa bay yesterday.